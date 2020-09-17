Arsenal or Phantom Forces

Yusufk45 Which one is better

DaSlayer1171 I think arsenal

softiecowz arsenal 100%.

woahtherebuster arsenal for noobs phantom forces better

xzchong1 PHANTOM Forces, I like it because the gameplay and model

Trakkotic couldn't tell you, but I'm interested

xPress arsenal is the best

TimeWasTaken I would say arsenal since you don't need to level up for guns

selim13 arsenal is better phantom forces is pay to win

ItsJami arsenal is good

AnotherYuki I used to play alot of PF, but since the game is taking a while for me to load i switched to Arsenal and it's suprisingly fun

passes there is good

francel_landisa213 SPECIAL FORCES IS RHE BEST IN THE GUN WAR BECAUSE IS VERY GOOD GRAPHICS

Agechampion12 i play both arsenal and phantom forces bc im level 250

NezukoPlayz601 for me both of them

NezukoPlayz601 because I've played phantom forces a lot and since I like fps game so ofc phantom forces

NezukoPlayz601 and on the other side its arsenal which is also one of my most favorite game so I can't say thst i dont like it

NezukoPlayz601 so I prefer both of them :3

windblox ARSENAL IS THE BEST GAME I EVER PLAYED BECAUSE ITS COOL





reyooooo arsenal cause its more simple

TopKrizzly Arsenal





Mees55 Arsenal

LionFusion I kinda prefer Arsenal

karlofiser06 Cool games, cool people XD