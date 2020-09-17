Rain

Back to Roblox

Arsenal or Phantom Forces

Yusufk45 avatar

Yusufk45

September 17, 2020 at 04:04 PM

Which one is better
DaSlayer1171 avatar

DaSlayer1171

September 17, 2020 at 04:36 PM

I think arsenal
softiecowz avatar

softiecowz

September 17, 2020 at 04:44 PM

arsenal 100%.
woahtherebuster avatar

woahtherebuster

September 17, 2020 at 05:39 PM

arsenal for noobs phantom forces better
xzchong1 avatar

xzchong1

September 17, 2020 at 06:01 PM

PHANTOM Forces, I like it because the gameplay and model
Trakkotic avatar

Trakkotic

September 17, 2020 at 06:09 PM

couldn't tell you, but I'm interested
xPress avatar

xPress

September 17, 2020 at 06:23 PM

arsenal is the best
TimeWasTaken avatar

TimeWasTaken

September 17, 2020 at 07:22 PM

I would say arsenal since you don't need to level up for guns
selim13 avatar

selim13

September 17, 2020 at 09:27 PM

arsenal is better phantom forces is pay to win
ItsJami avatar

ItsJami

September 18, 2020 at 06:21 AM

arsenal is good
AnotherYuki avatar

AnotherYuki

September 18, 2020 at 09:21 AM

I used to play alot of PF, but since the game is taking a while for me to load i switched to Arsenal and it's suprisingly fun
passes avatar

passes

September 18, 2020 at 10:29 AM

there is good
francel_landisa213 avatar

francel_landisa213

September 18, 2020 at 10:40 AM

SPECIAL FORCES IS RHE BEST IN THE GUN WAR BECAUSE IS VERY GOOD GRAPHICS
Agechampion12 avatar

Agechampion12

September 18, 2020 at 03:26 PM

i play both arsenal and phantom forces bc im level 250
NezukoPlayz601 avatar

NezukoPlayz601

September 19, 2020 at 09:24 AM

for me both of them
NezukoPlayz601 avatar

NezukoPlayz601

September 19, 2020 at 09:24 AM

because I've played phantom forces a lot and since I like fps game so ofc phantom forces
NezukoPlayz601 avatar

NezukoPlayz601

September 19, 2020 at 09:25 AM

and on the other side its arsenal which is also one of my most favorite game so I can't say thst i dont like it
NezukoPlayz601 avatar

NezukoPlayz601

September 19, 2020 at 09:25 AM

so I prefer both of them :3
windblox avatar

windblox

September 19, 2020 at 11:29 AM

ARSENAL IS THE BEST GAME I EVER PLAYED BECAUSE ITS COOL

reyooooo avatar

reyooooo

September 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM

arsenal cause its more simple
TopKrizzly avatar

TopKrizzly

September 19, 2020 at 12:13 PM

Arsenal

Mees55 avatar

Mees55

September 19, 2020 at 07:50 PM

Arsenal
LionFusion avatar

LionFusion

September 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM

I kinda prefer Arsenal
karlofiser06 avatar

karlofiser06

September 20, 2020 at 01:08 AM

Cool games, cool people XD
IcyDaily avatar

IcyDaily

September 20, 2020 at 01:10 AM

sometimes play phantom forces but play arsenal too much
