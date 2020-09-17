Arsenal or Phantom Forces

arsenal for noobs phantom forces better
PHANTOM Forces, I like it because the gameplay and model
couldn't tell you, but I'm interested
I would say arsenal since you don't need to level up for guns
arsenal is better phantom forces is pay to win
I used to play alot of PF, but since the game is taking a while for me to load i switched to Arsenal and it's suprisingly fun
SPECIAL FORCES IS RHE BEST IN THE GUN WAR BECAUSE IS VERY GOOD GRAPHICS
i play both arsenal and phantom forces bc im level 250
because I've played phantom forces a lot and since I like fps game so ofc phantom forces
and on the other side its arsenal which is also one of my most favorite game so I can't say thst i dont like it
so I prefer both of them :3
ARSENAL IS THE BEST GAME I EVER PLAYED BECAUSE ITS COOL
arsenal cause its more simple
Cool games, cool people XD
sometimes play phantom forces but play arsenal too much