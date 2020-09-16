CSGO SKINS

yo what's up guys i have a question do you really get skins if you buy it for soul gems from here
still havent tried need to wait until level 3 and will try
ok nice can you tell me if you get the skin on your account
ok man thank you i understood
The game is amazing especcialy when u get higher tier
thank you but i have a question do you get the skins if you buy it from here
not sure but if I get I'll let u know :D
◖⚆ᴥ⚆◗ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ(=^･ｪ･^=)(=｀ェ´=)U^ｪ^U (=^･ｪ･^=)(￣(ｴ)￣)ﾉ◖⚆ᴥ⚆◗( ͡°ᴥ ͡° ʋ)(=^･ｪ･^=)◖⚆ᴥ⚆◗◖⚆ᴥ⚆◗
thank you RECON i'll appreciete that