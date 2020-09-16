Which roblox youtuber do you prefer ?

NezukoPlayz601 I actually likes Telanthric videos and a few others and what about you guys?

thegold3456 Ben Türküm bu arada Benim seçdiğimyoutuberler şunlar olur ;

thegold3456 Gamersturk AtKafası Geldi başkan ama en İyiSİ Gamersturk

thegold3456 Tercihlerim bunlar sizde yazınlütfen

thegold3456 NOLURSUNUZZ ANLAMADINMI

thegold3456 LEVEL ATLAMAK İÇİN İYİ YÖNTEMMM

thegold3456 GAMEHAG VERİRMİSİN XPLERİMİ

NezukoPlayz601 To be honest idk that in what langugae you're talking in ???? but anyways thanks for joining the chat

NezukoPlayz601 language*

prizrak_ua (っ˘̩╭╮˘̩)っ(っ˘̩╭╮˘̩)っ(っ˘̩╭╮˘̩)っ(っ˘̩╭╮˘̩)っ(っ˘̩╭╮˘̩)っ( ･ั﹏･ั)( ･ั﹏･ั)

RuPDuD The diamond minecart

Yusufk45 flamingo and denisdaily

Gio_killed flamingo is the best

Gio_killed **** ;D





Himbrr ALBERT! ALBERT! and ALBERT!





end.