unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
Back to PUBG Mobile

kills on pubg

samippaudel1122 avatar

samippaudel1122

September 16, 2020 at 10:21 AM

short range kills are better with smz like uzi
BlueDiamond221 avatar

BlueDiamond221

September 16, 2020 at 06:37 PM

yep bro )) agree with u
Joirgeboba avatar

Joirgeboba

September 18, 2020 at 12:13 AM

Or long range with snipers its cool.

RagnoLethal avatar

RagnoLethal

September 19, 2020 at 10:51 AM

Use weapon combos like uzi and M416 or Beryl M762 and SCAR-L or Groza and AWM
xxkurd0xx avatar

xxkurd0xx

September 21, 2020 at 05:58 AM

long range kills are always awesome

reyooooo avatar

reyooooo

September 21, 2020 at 07:10 AM

Go for an sneak attack when fighting an enemy
Çiğdem_karaköse_direk avatar

Çiğdem_karaköse_direk

September 23, 2020 at 04:56 PM

Bu oyunda ama hile var düzeltilmeli
Yaron1979 avatar

Yaron1979

September 23, 2020 at 06:07 PM

great game
Radiantisnoob avatar

Radiantisnoob

September 23, 2020 at 06:20 PM

How to be stupid Pin copied text snippets to stop them expiring after 1 hourPin copied text snippets to stop them expiring after 1 hourSlide clips to delete themPin copied text snippets to stop them e
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

September 26, 2020 at 01:15 AM

sneak attack is not possible in pubg,enemies will hear u anyway
Nostalgia_01 avatar

Nostalgia_01

September 26, 2020 at 09:30 PM

i play aggresively so everytime i hear a gunshot, i will go on their position and trust my guts
furkanygt avatar

furkanygt

September 27, 2020 at 01:44 PM

hileli bir şekilde büyük bir bölümü
bbylies avatar

bbylies

September 27, 2020 at 03:57 PM

maybe , agree

MyAvocado avatar

MyAvocado

September 27, 2020 at 06:12 PM

my kd never went to 2
mertbnc41 avatar

mertbnc41

September 28, 2020 at 03:20 PM

Avrupa hile taştı
Heffalomp avatar

Heffalomp

September 29, 2020 at 03:34 PM

what is your guys kill record?
Sajit59 avatar

Sajit59

September 29, 2020 at 03:53 PM

My highest kills is 24
mntryl avatar

mntryl

September 29, 2020 at 07:24 PM

knife is definately the most effective weapon
Dariusema7 avatar

Dariusema7

October 7, 2020 at 11:53 PM

MatteBRaps avatar

MatteBRaps

October 17, 2020 at 07:50 PM

Neilsen avatar

Neilsen

October 20, 2020 at 01:31 PM

Neilsen avatar

Neilsen

October 20, 2020 at 01:32 PM

Neilsen avatar

Neilsen

October 20, 2020 at 01:32 PM

LLLolboi avatar

LLLolboi

October 27, 2020 at 04:22 PM

pan is most effictve in near range

LLLolboi avatar

LLLolboi

October 27, 2020 at 04:22 PM

very effective i mean very
kills on pubg - PUBG Mobile Forum on Gamehag