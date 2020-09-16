kills on pubg

short range kills are better with smz like uzi

Use weapon combos like uzi and M416 or Beryl M762 and SCAR-L or Groza and AWM

Go for an sneak attack when fighting an enemy

Radiantisnoob

How to be stupid Pin copied text snippets to stop them expiring after 1 hourPin copied text snippets to stop them expiring after 1 hourSlide clips to delete themPin copied text snippets to stop them e