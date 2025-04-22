The_king
PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

Information

The game requires to download the Android emulator - BlueStacks!


﻿The official mobile version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.


Similarly to the PC version and consoles, in the PUBG mobile game, a hundred players face each other on the still diminishing area of a small island. The winner is the one who will be last on it, so it is very important to get a weapon as soon as possible that will help us deal with the opponents.


High-quality graphics and sound make the gameplay extremely realistic. Invite your friends to this unique game and play Playerunknown's Battlegrounds wherever you want.

Recent Forum Posts

Mobile or pc ?

262 replies

Last reply: Jan 18, 2025

nice app and game

9 replies

Last reply: Jan 5, 2025

it's a end or still trending

22 replies

Last reply: Dec 8, 2024

Good game or bad

26 replies

Last reply: Nov 26, 2024

pubg vs freefire

170 replies

Last reply: Apr 15, 2024

pubg mobile got ruined

1 replies

Last reply: Sep 24, 2023

Pubg Mobile UC giveaway!

50 replies

Last reply: Sep 6, 2023

Best game is pubg ever

2 replies

Last reply: Aug 11, 2023

