Why this game have a toxic players

MThe66 This game's age temperation : 11

MThe66 ( ° >°) [°< ° ]

Yr4653 Idk`(*>﹏

egek1981 hello





hikmettaysun I dont know

umpoBan i always get bad teammates

moddthing it's always bad teammates but you will never admit you are bad yourself, that's why you will see toxic attitude. if you can just focus on your gameplay and muteall then you will be able to do maximum to win the game i think

Kameleonking165 i dont know

M1rror the Life hás toxic player change my mind

pung2310 this game toxic because have very player dont good but want test champ in rank

bakersfie123 Most games have, tbh

supre37 yeah, i think so

retix4 Just like every other Game, there will always be a huge chunk of toxic Players.

Sadly, not much can be done about that, besides muting each player individually.

simrung8x because of low ranks whom thinks they're good

dedik2 Because this is a competitive game where everything depends not only on you, but also on the team, and if she does not make stupid mistakes, then it is very annoying.

Blankko As the game goes on, people make smurfs and they always trash on lower lvl or newer players which makes absolutely no sense