Why this game have a toxic players

MThe66 avatar

MThe66

September 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM

This game's age temperation : 11
MThe66 avatar

MThe66

September 15, 2020 at 12:03 PM

( ° >°) [°< ° ]
Yr4653 avatar

Yr4653

September 15, 2020 at 02:00 PM

Idk`(*>﹏
egek1981 avatar

egek1981

September 15, 2020 at 02:59 PM

hello

hikmettaysun avatar

hikmettaysun

September 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM

I dont know
umpoBan avatar

umpoBan

September 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM

i always get bad teammates
moddthing avatar

moddthing

September 21, 2020 at 12:45 AM

it's always bad teammates but you will never admit you are bad yourself, that's why you will see toxic attitude. if you can just focus on your gameplay and muteall then you will be able to do maximum to win the game i think
Kameleonking165 avatar

Kameleonking165

September 21, 2020 at 11:15 AM

i dont know
M1rror avatar

M1rror

September 26, 2020 at 03:36 PM

the Life hás toxic player change my mind
pung2310 avatar

pung2310

September 26, 2020 at 07:57 PM

this game toxic because have very player dont good but want test champ in rank
bakersfie123 avatar

bakersfie123

September 29, 2020 at 08:29 PM

Most games have, tbh
supre37 avatar

supre37

October 7, 2020 at 01:11 AM

yeah, i think so
retix4 avatar

retix4

October 7, 2020 at 11:53 PM

Just like every other Game, there will always be a huge chunk of toxic Players.
Sadly, not much can be done about that, besides muting each player individually.
simrung8x avatar

simrung8x

October 8, 2020 at 12:05 AM

because of low ranks whom thinks they're good
dedik2 avatar

dedik2

October 8, 2020 at 01:20 AM

Because this is a competitive game where everything depends not only on you, but also on the team, and if she does not make stupid mistakes, then it is very annoying.
Blankko avatar

Blankko

October 9, 2020 at 10:57 PM

As the game goes on, people make smurfs and they always trash on lower lvl or newer players which makes absolutely no sense
CrazyStuntMan135 avatar

CrazyStuntMan135

October 10, 2020 at 08:48 AM

Its either you get nice teammates or really toxic ones.
Why this game have a toxic players - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag