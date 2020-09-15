Why this game have a toxic players

This game's age temperation : 11
i always get bad teammates
it's always bad teammates but you will never admit you are bad yourself, that's why you will see toxic attitude. if you can just focus on your gameplay and muteall then you will be able to do maximum to win the game i think
the Life hás toxic player
change my mind
this game toxic because have very player dont good but want test champ in rank
Just like every other Game, there will always be a huge chunk of toxic Players.
Sadly, not much can be done about that, besides muting each player individually.
because of low ranks whom thinks they're good
Because this is a competitive game where everything depends not only on you, but also on the team, and if she does not make stupid mistakes, then it is very annoying.
As the game goes on, people make smurfs and they always trash on lower lvl or newer players which makes absolutely no sense
Its either you get nice teammates or really toxic ones.