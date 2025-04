Rate Sword Art Online

oofKing123 to 1 to 10 which is the perfect rate for Sword Art Online

VanniBrat 11000 i recomend it mannn

oofKing123 Epic





you_albi_to ffffff

ruzgargultekin56 this is a epic games game yeah yeah

00stupid 0/10 worst writing



anti_spammer2 its decent i like it

Serene47 I agree its 1/10 rating. It is not made to entertain people. However, if the community is ready tomake a better content, I may change my opinion about it.

lun_Lunar 10/10 it has a real great concept and the story is great

Fanny9 10 But I think this is not enough