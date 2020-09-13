God, if you want to play fortnite on your computer
this game is soo fun with friends and good graphics, play everydar i like
Well my phone is too weak
What phone runs this even?
Do u need an expensive phone to run it?
Id like to atleast try it
my phone doesn’t allow it to work lol it just sits on the loading screen and eventually says there was an error
its bad on mobile i tryed it
Its not really good to play from Phone because îs hard to control and The Graphics are not really The bests
you can play if you have good wifi and a good phone that suports fortnite
guys one mobil we cant play
bro the game just get out of apple and android we are in 2020 the worst years ever bruh
100% dont play on phone it pairs you up with computers
it's so nici on mobile and to easy
u need very expensive mobule to run it not worth
Apple removed fortnite from app store :(
