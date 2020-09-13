Rain

Back to Fortnite

fornite on mobile

OverAttorney960 avatar

OverAttorney960

September 13, 2020 at 08:41 PM

God, if you want to play fortnite on your computer
biboloxo523 avatar

biboloxo523

September 13, 2020 at 09:17 PM

this game is soo fun with friends and good graphics, play everydar i like
Novop avatar

Novop

September 14, 2020 at 03:16 AM

Well my phone is too weak
Focht avatar

Focht

September 14, 2020 at 05:10 AM

What phone runs this even?
0vijayg avatar

0vijayg

September 15, 2020 at 03:50 AM

best game ever fortnite
0vijayg avatar

0vijayg

September 15, 2020 at 03:50 AM

i like ur game nice play
Celavi avatar

Celavi

September 15, 2020 at 07:15 AM

Do u need an expensive phone to run it?
Celavi avatar

Celavi

September 15, 2020 at 07:15 AM

Id like to atleast try it
ellie17shaw avatar

ellie17shaw

September 16, 2020 at 02:54 AM

my phone doesn’t allow it to work lol it just sits on the loading screen and eventually says there was an error
peti_kleno avatar

peti_kleno

September 16, 2020 at 05:25 PM

its bad on mobile i tryed it
DaSlayer1171 avatar

DaSlayer1171

September 17, 2020 at 09:23 AM

Its not really good to play from Phone because îs hard to control and The Graphics are not really The bests
Wedontcare avatar

Wedontcare

September 17, 2020 at 11:39 PM

you can play if you have good wifi and a good phone that suports fortnite

Kazuky avatar

Kazuky

September 17, 2020 at 11:57 PM

Its best on pc
Chicos avatar

Chicos

September 18, 2020 at 04:49 AM

Is it good on mobile?
SlurpyBTW avatar

SlurpyBTW

September 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM

guys one mobil we cant play

SlurpyBTW avatar

SlurpyBTW

September 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM

bro the game just get out of apple and android we are in 2020 the worst years ever bruh

Malogla avatar

Malogla

September 19, 2020 at 04:37 AM

Dont play on mobile
TimeWasTaken avatar

TimeWasTaken

September 19, 2020 at 05:21 AM

100% dont play on phone it pairs you up with computers
Igrbre avatar

Igrbre

September 19, 2020 at 07:46 AM

Lol really?
Antonio7022 avatar

Antonio7022

September 19, 2020 at 11:19 PM

it's so nici on mobile and to easy
RICHMONDDAILLE avatar

RICHMONDDAILLE

September 20, 2020 at 05:55 AM

how do i dowload it?

Niko_tv avatar

Niko_tv

September 20, 2020 at 12:02 PM

u need very expensive mobule to run it not worth
abdulrahman_ahmed2 avatar

abdulrahman_ahmed2

September 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM

it's very bad and hard
Heffalomp avatar

Heffalomp

September 22, 2020 at 03:11 PM

Apple removed fortnite from app store :(
Heffalomp avatar

Heffalomp

September 22, 2020 at 03:11 PM

