Jak szybko exp?

ZiuteK avatar

ZiuteK

October 13, 2016 at 07:30 PM

macie jakieś sposoby na szybki exp?
Ripo avatar

Ripo

October 13, 2016 at 10:09 PM

wiesz co to głownie zależny od serwera na jakim grasz
szogun55 avatar

szogun55

October 14, 2016 at 05:03 PM

hvnrbvhbd xd
mateuszreta avatar

mateuszreta

October 14, 2016 at 07:19 PM

ok
GreenShoot avatar

GreenShoot

October 16, 2016 at 05:26 PM

na poczatku m1 potem m2 dolina i v1
Globuszewski avatar

Globuszewski

October 22, 2016 at 09:32 PM

robisz eq na +6 wbijasz na wilki wbijasz 5lvl wbijasz do imha bierzesz po jednej grupce dość dobry drop i fajny exp tylko dużo potek potrzeba
XpPompa69 avatar

XpPompa69

October 23, 2016 at 02:23 AM

po pierwsze wbijasz 30lvl z kolegą i on ma tesz mieć 30lvl kupjeta se miecze na 30lvl i dodajcie bony a potem robice grupe z sobą ustawiacie exp taki sam albo o lvla ja uważasz
XpPompa69 avatar

XpPompa69

October 23, 2016 at 02:26 AM

i idziecie do loch pająków v1 i nawalcie stworki koło siebie z dobrym eq żeby nie zginąć i potem masz szybkiego expa bo:Więcej stworów umiera i więcej expa nara elo dobra porada to piszcie JAK COŚ
XpPompa69 avatar

XpPompa69

October 23, 2016 at 02:27 AM

I jest PANDORAMT2 Polecam i zapraszam!!!
XpPompa69 avatar

XpPompa69

October 23, 2016 at 02:28 AM

I ulepszacie skilki na P obojętnie jaki bohater:woj,surka.ninja.szaman a wbić skile na p nara
supcio avatar

supcio

October 24, 2016 at 06:31 PM

Po prostu zabijaj zwierzaki, to ci wystarczy.Możesz też czasem kupić lepszy mieczyk :P
TheYo avatar

TheYo

October 26, 2016 at 10:33 PM

Najlepiej w PT
Arni2014 avatar

Arni2014

May 13, 2020 at 02:33 PM

oki a dasz nj

walenego walntynki sypią serca z nieba błękitnego
marzą sobie o miości w dniu zakochanych i zakochanego
buziaki to niec złego zdrada ... coś strasznego
więc nie przejmuj sie milościa
czerp z niej góre pomocy i nigdy złego
podaruj ukochanej lub ukocchanemu walentynkę lub bukiet róż od walentego
bo gdy przyjdzie taka chwila , kiedy smutno bedzie ci ... nie zwlekaj do ukochanego/ukochanej idź
walentynki wciąż sie cieszą
ukochni kolacje uroczystą jedzą
a ty ? choc ze m,ną pokażę ci miość do ciebie .
kocham cię ...
a ja ciebię

oczywieście nie ciebie tak sobie sama z rymem napisałamNajlepiej tak:
1.udzielasz komentarzu jak najdłuższego ctrl+c + ctrl+v czyli tak:

IgaMsp avatar

IgaMsp

May 24, 2020 at 04:58 PM

robisz eq na +6 wbijasz na wilki wbijasz 5lvl wbijasz do imha bierzesz po jednej grupce dość dobry drop i fajny exp tylko dużo potek potrzeba
librer98 avatar

librer98

June 1, 2020 at 11:47 AM

iteam shop
maslo1234567890 avatar

maslo1234567890

June 16, 2020 at 05:22 PM

zalezy od serwera
xxtrawisxx avatar

xxtrawisxx

August 9, 2020 at 06:31 PM

najlepiej expic na czarnych orkach majac przy okazji szamana :)
Maczko avatar

Maczko

August 11, 2020 at 01:18 PM

M1 potem M2 następnie dolina orków pająki
fruk77 avatar

fruk77

September 15, 2020 at 12:47 AM

kup pd i na najlepszy spot i expowisko na lvl
pplbllblbb avatar

pplbllblbb

December 27, 2020 at 05:47 PM

spoko gra bardzo
pplbllblbb avatar

pplbllblbb

December 27, 2020 at 05:49 PM

bardzo spoko gra polecam
Danielowy1 avatar

Danielowy1

March 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM



polecam jedna z lepszych gier ever
maticzekpro2 avatar

maticzekpro2

March 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM

fajna grafika polecam
Neisii avatar

Neisii

April 5, 2021 at 02:41 PM

lochy pajakow
Verdosek avatar

Verdosek

April 22, 2021 at 02:28 AM

Wszystko zależy od lvl ale najważniejsze spoty to od 15lv zaprzysiężeni później niedźwiedzie i tygrysy/dzikusy/pająki lub ezoty/czarne orki(i tutaj można dłużej posiedzieć)/V1/V2 a później to już załapiesz gdzie najszybciej expić^^
