unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
Is this a good game?

RandomStuffMaker avatar

RandomStuffMaker

April 24, 2020 at 12:27 PM

I think yes but the storage sucks
TwTTwTTwT avatar

TwTTwTTwT

April 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM

Yes, kind of I guess. It's virus-free:slight_smile: and 100% safe to play.
derb_ux avatar

derb_ux

April 24, 2020 at 12:36 PM

its bad sorry
finbarc02 avatar

finbarc02

April 24, 2020 at 01:05 PM

Yes it is, its a very big game but its got so much content so its worth playing

omernigga avatar

omernigga

April 24, 2020 at 02:14 PM

if u dont have so much games its ok

loneip avatar

loneip

April 24, 2020 at 02:15 PM

yes it is a good game
BazJacob avatar

BazJacob

April 24, 2020 at 04:09 PM

yep this game cute

itako avatar

itako

April 25, 2020 at 10:28 PM

yes, good game. i like it.
omernigga avatar

omernigga

April 25, 2020 at 10:39 PM

physics make me go yes
omernigga avatar

omernigga

April 25, 2020 at 10:39 PM

and gaming too
Sriom avatar

Sriom

April 25, 2020 at 11:36 PM

the game is actually quite good and it's really entertaining.
ChaosNeon avatar

ChaosNeon

April 26, 2020 at 03:10 AM

yep its good, but hard to win lol
GreenTheScreenMan avatar

GreenTheScreenMan

April 26, 2020 at 03:12 AM

Yes but you gotta spend lots of time with it to get an ok amount of skill. It a rather steep learning curve, but im sure you will enjoy it!
AkumaneOG1 avatar

AkumaneOG1

April 26, 2020 at 05:36 AM

wish me luck gonna try this

AkumaneOG1 avatar

AkumaneOG1

April 26, 2020 at 05:36 AM

wheres my xp wth
