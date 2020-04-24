I think yes but the storage sucks
Yes, kind of I guess. It's virus-free:slight_smile: and 100% safe to play.
Yes it is, its a very big game but its got so much content so its worth playing
if u dont have so much games its ok
yes, good game. i like it.
the game is actually quite good and it's really entertaining.
yep its good, but hard to win lol
Yes but you gotta spend lots of time with it to get an ok amount of skill. It a rather steep learning curve, but im sure you will enjoy it!
wish me luck gonna try this