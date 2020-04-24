Is this a good game?

RandomStuffMaker I think yes but the storage sucks

TwTTwTTwT Yes, kind of I guess. It's virus-free:slight_smile: and 100% safe to play.

derb_ux its bad sorry

finbarc02 Yes it is, its a very big game but its got so much content so its worth playing





omernigga if u dont have so much games its ok





loneip yes it is a good game

BazJacob yep this game cute





itako yes, good game. i like it.

omernigga physics make me go yes

omernigga and gaming too

Sriom the game is actually quite good and it's really entertaining.

ChaosNeon yep its good, but hard to win lol

GreenTheScreenMan Yes but you gotta spend lots of time with it to get an ok amount of skill. It a rather steep learning curve, but im sure you will enjoy it!

AkumaneOG1 wish me luck gonna try this



