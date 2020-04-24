Who likes obbies?

Rain

Dasuperturtle avatar

Dasuperturtle

April 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM

I like obbies even though I ragequit playing them
idonno8 avatar

idonno8

April 24, 2020 at 10:24 AM

NO ONE !!!
idonno8 avatar

idonno8

April 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM

No one LIKES obbies
idonno8 avatar

idonno8

April 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM

but I do like parkour games
idonno8 avatar

idonno8

April 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM

specially roblox parkour
idonno8 avatar

idonno8

April 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM

cuz that reminds me of mirrors edge :)
Joyy8181 avatar

Joyy8181

April 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM

I smashed my macbook playing tower of ****.
ItsJami avatar

ItsJami

April 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM

I like tower of he|| its fun i completed it alot but sometimes not
McPenguin37 avatar

McPenguin37

April 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM

Sometimes it's fun but annoying
Emma430 avatar

Emma430

April 24, 2020 at 05:34 PM

i like obbies, but sometimes
it annoys me
puky2 avatar

puky2

April 24, 2020 at 05:46 PM

i am not like the others, i am not 7, 8, 9, 10. I am much older but i have to say that roblox is a very friendly game, as long as you are playing wisely in the way that scammers and hackers will trick you into doing something.

puky2 avatar

puky2

April 24, 2020 at 05:46 PM

Naz_TheCookiesWolf avatar

Naz_TheCookiesWolf

April 24, 2020 at 07:07 PM

i like obbies and parkour and it's so easliy
constelia avatar

constelia

April 24, 2020 at 08:29 PM

me gusta el parkour es un poco mas facil para mi
ASawesome avatar

ASawesome

April 24, 2020 at 08:29 PM

parkour is ok for me but it's overused
RiMiDo420 avatar

RiMiDo420

April 24, 2020 at 08:34 PM

Its fun, but they are everywhere
