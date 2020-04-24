Who likes obbies?

I like obbies even though I ragequit playing them
but I do like parkour games
cuz that reminds me of mirrors edge :)
I smashed my macbook playing tower of ****.
I like tower of he|| its fun i completed it alot but sometimes not
Sometimes it's fun but annoying
i like obbies, but sometimes
it annoys me
i am not like the others, i am not 7, 8, 9, 10. I am much older but i have to say that roblox is a very friendly game, as long as you are playing wisely in the way that scammers and hackers will trick you into doing something.
I like obbies even though I ragequit playing them
I like tower of he|| its fun i completed it alot but sometimes not
I like tower of he|| its fun i compI like obbies even though I ragequit playing them
leted it alot but sometimes not
i like obbies and parkour and it's so easliy
me gusta el parkour es un poco mas facil para mi
parkour is ok for me but it's overused
Its fun, but they are everywhere