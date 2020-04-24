Who likes obbies?

Dasuperturtle I like obbies even though I ragequit playing them

idonno8 NO ONE !!!

idonno8 No one LIKES obbies

idonno8 but I do like parkour games

idonno8 specially roblox parkour

idonno8 cuz that reminds me of mirrors edge :)

Joyy8181 I smashed my macbook playing tower of ****.

ItsJami I like tower of he|| its fun i completed it alot but sometimes not

McPenguin37 Sometimes it's fun but annoying



Emma430 i like obbies, but sometimes

it annoys me

puky2 i am not like the others, i am not 7, 8, 9, 10. I am much older but i have to say that roblox is a very friendly game, as long as you are playing wisely in the way that scammers and hackers will trick you into doing something.





Naz_TheCookiesWolf i like obbies and parkour and it's so easliy

constelia me gusta el parkour es un poco mas facil para mi

ASawesome parkour is ok for me but it's overused