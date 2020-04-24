Simple or Device

Bursátil InversiónesJG
the_Asad

April 24, 2020 at 08:11 AM

Mine is Device because of Asrtails. BTW simple is great player
Xymie

April 24, 2020 at 08:15 AM

S1mple Because He hold His Title Of Being Number 1
FluteMaster69

April 24, 2020 at 02:58 PM

Device is a great player, as he and his team had won 4 major tournaments, and his AWP plays are not too flashy, not too boring, it's just interesting to see how he would play the sniper role in a careful and clever way.
for S1mple on the other hand
he is an absolute beast, he took TL to the major finals, he has been a very consistent player, and he is very loyal to NaVi as he quickly turned down Faze clan offer to join them, but the problem is that he hasn't won a single major yet and he had this toxic background which many people preferred to not team up with, but now currently things are looking good for Navi as Electronic is putting up massive stats so now "The Best Player in the World" and "The Best rifler in the world" are now in the same team, so this major will be very interesting to watch but overall no players are better than one another YET, cuz they are humans they can still change their ways to play the game, they can always make mistakes, they can always do crazy stuff at anytime anywhere at anyplace
hellcasecom_suna

April 24, 2020 at 03:37 PM

Simple is my favourite
Tekke1

April 24, 2020 at 03:43 PM

S1mple the best
