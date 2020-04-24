¿juegan ROBLOX en celular o en PC?

Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem231
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem370
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem819
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem20
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem154
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem701
hanfred
hanfred
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem140
Atia
Atia
Gem157
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem131
anitakatalinm
anitakatalinm
Gem420
W 777
W 777
Gem56
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,117
DanielvKaiser123D
DanielvKaiser123D
Gem14
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem50
taj howe
taj howe
Gem30
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem10
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem2
Rain

Gem14

unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
36

0/160

¿juegan ROBLOX en celular o en PC?

Messichiquito avatar

Messichiquito

April 24, 2020 at 07:28 AM

Yo juego en PC y ustedes?
JuanPaes avatar

JuanPaes

April 24, 2020 at 07:28 AM

A mi me gusta kugar en telegono ya aue es mas rapido
Tonycamaro407 avatar

Tonycamaro407

April 24, 2020 at 07:28 AM

yo juego en pc igual
Canflap avatar

Canflap

April 24, 2020 at 07:32 AM

yo prefiero jugar en PC
GatoPan17 avatar

GatoPan17

April 24, 2020 at 07:35 AM

Yo en PC porque hay más juegos que en celular
OwejaXikita avatar

OwejaXikita

April 24, 2020 at 07:39 AM

yo juego en pc porque no tengo celular. Aunque si tuviera celular, seguiria jugando en pc, porque me es mucho mas comodo por el tamaño de la pantalla
benja666 avatar

benja666

April 24, 2020 at 07:45 AM

yo juego en xbox, pc y celular pero juego mas en celular en el pc solo me centro en ganar robux o tambien jugar juegos con mejor calidad, en xbox ya casi ni juego debido a que algunos juegos de pc no estan, tambien por que no tiene y eso igual juega en contra xd
ain1234 avatar

ain1234

April 24, 2020 at 07:58 AM

ni idea nunca jugue roblox

JazminMartinez123 avatar

JazminMartinez123

April 24, 2020 at 07:58 AM

yo juego em las dos

MarshyIDC avatar

MarshyIDC

April 24, 2020 at 10:25 PM

Pc y ipad.
Alex22zD avatar

Alex22zD

April 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM

Es mejor jugar en pc por que no te da mucho lag y tienes botones y mucho espacio y en celular estas apretado y los botones son muy pequeños dependiendo del celular
AlExIs1606M avatar

AlExIs1606M

April 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM

En los 2, pero en mejor en laptop
ZarK_Daimon avatar

ZarK_Daimon

April 24, 2020 at 11:06 PM

Yo en los dos
shutupidiotjustshutup avatar

shutupidiotjustshutup

April 25, 2020 at 12:53 AM

juego en los dos pero prefiero PC porque es más fácil de controlar
HOTNETO avatar

HOTNETO

April 25, 2020 at 12:54 AM

yo quiero agua
HOTNETO avatar

HOTNETO

April 25, 2020 at 12:56 AM

en pc
michelle_f_ferrel avatar

michelle_f_ferrel

April 25, 2020 at 01:04 AM

Yo juego en ambas plataformas, la verdad que ya me acostumbre al celular y se me hace fácil, no como antes, pero es cómodo en ambos
jorge_andres_garcia avatar

jorge_andres_garcia

April 25, 2020 at 01:06 AM

yo juego en varias cosas en sell y pc
gime168 avatar

gime168

April 25, 2020 at 01:06 AM

yo juego en pc
jorge_andres_garcia avatar

jorge_andres_garcia

April 25, 2020 at 01:06 AM

y ustedes


OtakuMax14 avatar

OtakuMax14

April 25, 2020 at 01:13 AM

yo juego en pc
Willrr avatar

Willrr

April 25, 2020 at 01:14 AM

ambos pero mas en compu

Lentero avatar

Lentero

April 25, 2020 at 01:21 AM

pc es más cómodo y más jugable, a menos que tengas un buen celu deberías jugar en pc
JuanCanYT avatar

JuanCanYT

April 25, 2020 at 01:25 AM

en pc es mejor
portugal3 avatar

portugal3

April 25, 2020 at 01:30 AM

¿juegan ROBLOX en celular o en PC? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag