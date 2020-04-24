hans caes
type of roblox games?

WassimTabib avatar

WassimTabib

April 24, 2020 at 12:58 AM

what type of Roblox games do you prefer ( scary, adventure, story...)
jorg2003 avatar

jorg2003

April 24, 2020 at 01:12 AM

non of those i like first person shooters
WassimTabib avatar

WassimTabib

April 24, 2020 at 01:56 AM

yeah, I know there are lots more that why I put 3 points...
human_being avatar

human_being

April 24, 2020 at 02:25 AM

Robux is a good game, in my opinion, you can be anything and build anything and create anything. I love the Robux currency because I can buy a lot of stuff with it when I buy Robux that is cheap yet so good really the game is I well is nic name is memo good game legendry game is nice and I like to play it. There is a lot of bad times and good times, and I'm happy because I've met someone who really likes to spend time with me in Roblox is the best game I've ever played. I really like it
