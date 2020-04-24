Piggy, Granny Roblox or Bakon

WassimTabib HI everyone, wich do you think is better? all of them are puzzle games+killers try to kill survivors(online)

AdamPlayz107 Piggy first, Bakon second and granny roblox last also friend me at AdamPlayz107 and follow thx

Henrythebeast1234 i love roblox give my user name a shout out

Henrythebeast1234 my username is Hasbxm

Henrythebeast1234 i love piggy also

Henrythebeast1234 i love this group!,?!? ?!?!.,

MPQWSMS BAKON I LOVE THAT BRO :D

MaverickHemam I believe Piggy is the best out of these. It has it's own soundtracks, high level graphics, and a new volume as well! I would suggest Bakon after Piggy.

Biotisms None of them are any good.

TheNextDays ahehhe

fleurmelt i think piggy

bomon I like game piggy

Vanellope12378 piggy

Magicalguy the game and story is pretty cool its just that the community is toxic and the fandom sucks

imdirt i dont know i like all of them

illiprodan i like piggy

igorpengu Piggy real

stb1kat they all the same just different killer

bomon I choose Piggy

illiprodan i like all of them ;)

UwUOwOUvvU none

khalilans hi guys