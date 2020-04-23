Rain

Back to Naruto Online

Is this game fun?

LAWRENCE11111 avatar

LAWRENCE11111

April 23, 2020 at 10:21 PM

Is this game fun?
hazza3101 avatar

hazza3101

April 26, 2020 at 08:55 AM

oh yes very very fun
Melvin1215 avatar

Melvin1215

April 27, 2020 at 06:03 PM

What is this game about guys/

dhcksdbkfhbqwekl avatar

dhcksdbkfhbqwekl

May 6, 2020 at 12:49 PM

yes. its very fun
NaNI99965 avatar

NaNI99965

May 6, 2020 at 02:29 PM

its good

mouseway avatar

mouseway

May 6, 2020 at 08:55 PM

nope bro hehe
Spray6lock avatar

Spray6lock

May 6, 2020 at 09:18 PM

it is good mate
satwargamer12 avatar

satwargamer12

May 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM

Stop exp farming guys you don't even explain why.
gamingjtc1121 avatar

gamingjtc1121

May 7, 2020 at 06:12 AM

offcourse oh yes very very fun


sa_suke avatar

sa_suke

May 7, 2020 at 07:56 AM

yes its fun
tutulina avatar

tutulina

May 7, 2020 at 03:46 PM

i just clicked on buttons and got to level 50. no idea what i was doing

lotfidz avatar

lotfidz

June 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM

ked on buttons and got to level 50. no idea
