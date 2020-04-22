What is better Prison Life or Jailbreak

Rain

Gem23

unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to Roblox

What is better Prison Life or Jailbreak

ZmrzlinamUwU avatar

ZmrzlinamUwU

April 22, 2020 at 05:31 PM

Me Jailbreak
Serhii3476 avatar

Serhii3476

April 22, 2020 at 11:26 PM

Bo this game is better than a ray here R16 avatar and a lot more there and Prison Life there are less opportunities but this game is the first game about the prison she will go down in history in rolox
kirby2 avatar

kirby2

April 23, 2020 at 12:20 AM

jailbreak is better tbh, has more stuff to do
JefiedegamerNL avatar

JefiedegamerNL

April 23, 2020 at 12:47 AM

Jailbreak is much more to do
Beastking5 avatar

Beastking5

April 23, 2020 at 01:06 AM

jailbreak but is pay to win
Kipe avatar

Kipe

April 23, 2020 at 01:10 AM

Jailbreak has:
-much more features
-higher production quality
-more players
than prison life, but sometimes the simplicity and repetetiveness of prison life is pretty nice as well.
K1BA4 avatar

K1BA4

April 23, 2020 at 01:26 AM

Jailbreak its much better

boran_efe avatar

boran_efe

April 23, 2020 at 02:11 AM

jailbreakis better
Anonymous1587590703 avatar

Anonymous1587590703

April 23, 2020 at 04:58 AM

PRISON LIFE IS BETTER

Ellom8 avatar

Ellom8

April 23, 2020 at 04:59 AM

Idk they both suck
pamir2411 avatar

pamir2411

April 23, 2020 at 05:22 AM

i think prison life is better
Zelinkchain avatar

Zelinkchain

April 23, 2020 at 05:58 AM

i haven't play on those in a long time but i do enjoy jailbreak, but with friends and stuff otherwise it's boring, just the police team being tryhards and trying to capture me.
Zelinkchain avatar

Zelinkchain

April 23, 2020 at 06:00 AM

but jailbreak isn't a paying game, i have most of the million dollar vehicles without the passes, i still remember when other players didn't believe me that i didn't have the game passes and had million dollar vehicles
minh06 avatar

minh06

April 23, 2020 at 06:20 AM

both i think cuz it coooooolll
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What is better Prison Life or Jailbreak - Roblox Forum on Gamehag