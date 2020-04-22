What is better Prison Life or Jailbreak

Bo this game is better than a ray here R16 avatar and a lot more there and Prison Life there are less opportunities but this game is the first game about the prison she will go down in history in rolox
jailbreak is better tbh, has more stuff to do
Jailbreak is much more to do
jailbreak but is pay to win
Jailbreak has:
-much more features
-higher production quality
-more players
than prison life, but sometimes the simplicity and repetetiveness of prison life is pretty nice as well.
Jailbreak its much better
i think prison life is better
i haven't play on those in a long time but i do enjoy jailbreak, but with friends and stuff otherwise it's boring, just the police team being tryhards and trying to capture me.
but jailbreak isn't a paying game, i have most of the million dollar vehicles without the passes, i still remember when other players didn't believe me that i didn't have the game passes and had million dollar vehicles
both i think cuz it coooooolll