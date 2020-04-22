What is better Prison Life or Jailbreak

ZmrzlinamUwU Me Jailbreak

Serhii3476 Bo this game is better than a ray here R16 avatar and a lot more there and Prison Life there are less opportunities but this game is the first game about the prison she will go down in history in rolox

kirby2 jailbreak is better tbh, has more stuff to do

JefiedegamerNL Jailbreak is much more to do

Beastking5 jailbreak but is pay to win

Kipe Jailbreak has:

-much more features

-higher production quality

-more players

than prison life, but sometimes the simplicity and repetetiveness of prison life is pretty nice as well.



K1BA4 Jailbreak its much better





boran_efe jailbreakis better

Anonymous1587590703 PRISON LIFE IS BETTER





Ellom8 Idk they both suck

pamir2411 i think prison life is better

Zelinkchain i haven't play on those in a long time but i do enjoy jailbreak, but with friends and stuff otherwise it's boring, just the police team being tryhards and trying to capture me.

Zelinkchain but jailbreak isn't a paying game, i have most of the million dollar vehicles without the passes, i still remember when other players didn't believe me that i didn't have the game passes and had million dollar vehicles