Is Tower of Hell that hard?

hartzell_calina avatar

hartzell_calina

April 22, 2020 at 05:29 PM

I'm level six and I must say you just need to get used to it.
kevmew avatar

kevmew

April 22, 2020 at 06:02 PM

im 3 yes it is if people just cam block you. also if they suddenly jump you just don't tiibk you just try move aside. so yea it is but not too hard is easy when is less people.
Dunnow avatar

Dunnow

April 22, 2020 at 06:08 PM

Tower of **** is sometimes hard, sometimes easy. Those power-ups would help. Keep praticing and it will not be hard again :D
pamir2411 avatar

pamir2411

April 22, 2020 at 06:16 PM

yup,u are right.tower of **** is quite hard
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 22, 2020 at 06:18 PM

I think so it is hard
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 22, 2020 at 06:18 PM

Treacherous tower is way easy than tower of ****
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 22, 2020 at 06:18 PM

which makes tower of **** hard
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 22, 2020 at 06:19 PM

I think my xp will be deducted
Biraj26B avatar

Biraj26B

April 22, 2020 at 06:19 PM

i cant say a first word of a game name
GamerMaster9888 avatar

GamerMaster9888

April 22, 2020 at 06:24 PM

I love that game
Dodisz avatar

Dodisz

April 22, 2020 at 06:53 PM

I think this isn't hard. Just I have a problem. Why no checkpoint?

maxim_pleu avatar

maxim_pleu

April 22, 2020 at 07:14 PM

Yes tower of **** is werry hard
hartzell_calina avatar

hartzell_calina

April 22, 2020 at 07:33 PM

Hmm okay thanks for your opinion

iAcksu avatar

iAcksu

April 22, 2020 at 07:41 PM

its meh ig
Starlightzzz avatar

Starlightzzz

April 22, 2020 at 08:34 PM

It is frustratingly annoyingly hard.
awesomegilbert5 avatar

awesomegilbert5

April 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM

It's not really hard if you keep on doing alot
dudezitsme avatar

dudezitsme

April 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM

it can be pretty hard, some levels are easy.
