your opinions on adopt me

Monica2700

Adopt me is a really good game for RPing, but honestly after the update with pets and trading, it's just trash, everyone just begs for pets, the game should be called Trade me instead of Adopt me, srsly, I ron't remeber when was the last time I saw someone aying in Adopt me : Who wants to be adopted or Who wants to adopt a child? now instead of the question "Do you want to Adopt me?" there is always "Do you want to trade me?" ... gosh