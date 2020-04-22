Do you think Adopt Me is no longer a good game?

WassimTabib after the last update, so many people start to hate Adopt Me because they think that the last update us for rich people and sponsors only, what do you think?

KnudaRr_20146 BEST GAME EVER EVER EVERE VEREE

andrewpro411 adopt me is for little kids, it s boring

Lazar44557 It even wasnt good at all, its mega trash. I dont know why are there sometimes 500K+ online brainless idiots playing it

Kc_Player121 its bad game for me

Gamerboymantra Adopt me is good but very childish so i will rate 3stars from 5

grfhxfhikg what are we talkinh Baoiuttt





derpycheezits387 its for little kids only. I dont know why it is so popular cuz it kinda sux

Sklavus Nah i dont think so....

Ihsosoyundaa12 pets ruined it

dudezitsme it sucks. and there were a lot other games like it before it came out

linaens

My advice : save your time and play any other game at Roblox. There are many other better games than Adopt Me. Anyway, it's not bad for kids. Just my opinion.

I have personally played this game before, but all I can say this game is defeintely for kids. It is really really boring. By the way those who need codes for Adopt Me at this url you can see all of them : https://www.tornadocodes.com/adopt-me-codes-roblox/ My advice : save your time and play any other game at Roblox. There are many other better games than Adopt Me. Anyway, it's not bad for kids. Just my opinion.

Starzsketchez I used to like it, but then it started becoming PAY to WIN and I began to HATE it

Starzsketchez it became pay to win JUST LIKE HOW NINJA LEGENDS BECAME PAY TO WIN

Hellopeepz the creators made these game for kids only

Hellopeepz i think adopt me might be the richest game in roblox soon

BlackWhited This game used to be good.

Hellopeepz because the game is now pay to win, And most of them will just be trading pets so that means they might ask for money but if they cant get money/robux from there parents

Hellopeepz they might steal credit card from their parents

Hellopeepz imagine more people play roblox in the future that over 2 mill play the game

Hellopeepz banks all over the world might be in danger



