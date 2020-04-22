Rain

Do you think Adopt Me is no longer a good game?

WassimTabib avatar

WassimTabib

April 22, 2020 at 04:15 PM

after the last update, so many people start to hate Adopt Me because they think that the last update us for rich people and sponsors only, what do you think?
KnudaRr_20146 avatar

KnudaRr_20146

April 22, 2020 at 04:43 PM

BEST GAME EVER EVER EVERE VEREE
andrewpro411 avatar

andrewpro411

April 22, 2020 at 08:51 PM

adopt me is for little kids, it s boring
Lazar44557 avatar

Lazar44557

April 22, 2020 at 08:57 PM

It even wasnt good at all, its mega trash. I dont know why are there sometimes 500K+ online brainless idiots playing it
Kc_Player121 avatar

Kc_Player121

April 22, 2020 at 09:30 PM

its bad game for me
Gamerboymantra avatar

Gamerboymantra

April 22, 2020 at 09:31 PM

Adopt me is good but very childish so i will rate 3stars from 5
grfhxfhikg avatar

grfhxfhikg

April 22, 2020 at 09:33 PM

what are we talkinh Baoiuttt

derpycheezits387 avatar

derpycheezits387

April 22, 2020 at 09:38 PM

its for little kids only. I dont know why it is so popular cuz it kinda sux
Sklavus avatar

Sklavus

April 22, 2020 at 09:40 PM

Nah i dont think so....
Ihsosoyundaa12 avatar

Ihsosoyundaa12

April 22, 2020 at 10:01 PM

pets ruined it
dudezitsme avatar

dudezitsme

April 22, 2020 at 10:23 PM

it sucks. and there were a lot other games like it before it came out
linaens avatar

linaens

April 26, 2020 at 05:26 AM

I have personally played this game before, but all I can say this game is defeintely for kids. It is really really boring. By the way those who need codes for Adopt Me at this url you can see all of them : https://www.tornadocodes.com/adopt-me-codes-roblox/
My advice : save your time and play any other game at Roblox. There are many other better games than Adopt Me. Anyway, it's not bad for kids. Just my opinion.
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 26, 2020 at 06:00 AM

I used to like it, but then it started becoming PAY to WIN and I began to HATE it
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 26, 2020 at 06:01 AM

it became pay to win JUST LIKE HOW NINJA LEGENDS BECAME PAY TO WIN
Hellopeepz avatar

Hellopeepz

April 26, 2020 at 06:18 AM

the creators made these game for kids only
Hellopeepz avatar

Hellopeepz

April 26, 2020 at 06:19 AM

i think adopt me might be the richest game in roblox soon
BlackWhited avatar

BlackWhited

April 26, 2020 at 06:20 AM

This game used to be good.
Hellopeepz avatar

Hellopeepz

April 26, 2020 at 06:21 AM

because the game is now pay to win, And most of them will just be trading pets so that means they might ask for money but if they cant get money/robux from there parents
Hellopeepz avatar

Hellopeepz

April 26, 2020 at 06:21 AM

they might steal credit card from their parents
Hellopeepz avatar

Hellopeepz

April 26, 2020 at 06:22 AM

imagine more people play roblox in the future that over 2 mill play the game
Hellopeepz avatar

Hellopeepz

April 26, 2020 at 06:22 AM

banks all over the world might be in danger

JaydenIsNotHere avatar

JaydenIsNotHere

April 26, 2020 at 06:32 AM

Bad game >:V I think they use bots
