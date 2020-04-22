which game do you think is better in roblox ?

say your favorite game name
you mean wich game is the best for us
for me it's scary games and arsenal
my favorite game is bloxburg and saber sim and bad buissness and obbies
its really good like having so many choices of games and best part is you like the games you play top
umm , what is obbies , i never tried it before, is it good?
I like Jailbreak and Bloxburg too.
i think piggy is the best
to think about it bad buissyness is not bad
and bloxburg i mean its meh
Hmm for me are Epic mimigames and Silent Assasin
I hate adopt me its a terrible game
adopt me is a rip off of bloxburg
and adopt me is not even fun
k so idk wats should i play