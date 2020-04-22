Rain

ROBLOX. What do you think about the game?

lovinqseth avatar

lovinqseth

April 22, 2020 at 01:56 PM

Just a thread to share ideas and thoughts!
lovinqseth avatar

lovinqseth

April 22, 2020 at 01:57 PM

If you don't like someone's opinion, ignore it. DO NOT start an argument.
lovinqseth avatar

lovinqseth

April 22, 2020 at 01:58 PM

Have fun!!- Seth.

How is quarantine for you? Good? Bad? Boring? Fun? Let me know!
lovinqseth avatar

lovinqseth

April 22, 2020 at 01:58 PM

If you have the app TikTok, you should follow me! @alfeyisa.qtt_
lovinqseth avatar

lovinqseth

April 22, 2020 at 01:59 PM

Ok last post for now! Bye!!
hecklendim avatar

hecklendim

April 22, 2020 at 02:00 PM

I think Roblox LEGOOOOO PEOPLEEEE!!!:D This is very good.
salamancool avatar

salamancool

April 22, 2020 at 02:04 PM

i love roblox thanks to the creators
lovinqseth avatar

lovinqseth

April 22, 2020 at 02:05 PM

Hey! That's good! :100:
ThundreeX avatar

ThundreeX

April 22, 2020 at 02:57 PM

bad
g
as
g

ThundreeX avatar

ThundreeX

April 22, 2020 at 02:57 PM

Roblox is not good
lovinqseth avatar

lovinqseth

April 22, 2020 at 02:57 PM

Oh well, that's your opinion.
Amir8391 avatar

Amir8391

April 22, 2020 at 03:00 PM

Its a good for any ages and it have a lot of games
KnudaRr_20146 avatar

KnudaRr_20146

April 22, 2020 at 04:42 PM

BEST GAME EVER EVER EVERE VEREE
progamer_tfh avatar

progamer_tfh

April 22, 2020 at 05:21 PM

i like it hehehe
Serhii3476 avatar

Serhii3476

April 22, 2020 at 11:28 PM

nothing wrong
kirby2 avatar

kirby2

April 23, 2020 at 12:18 AM

its pretty ok, had alot of updates, and tons of games
vojtaak avatar

vojtaak

April 23, 2020 at 12:34 AM

Hello ita pretty ok has alot updates
