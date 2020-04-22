ROBLOX. What do you think about the game?

Just a thread to share ideas and thoughts!
If you don't like someone's opinion, ignore it. DO NOT start an argument.
Have fun!!- Seth.
How is quarantine for you? Good? Bad? Boring? Fun? Let me know!
If you have the app TikTok, you should follow me! @alfeyisa.qtt_
Ok last post for now! Bye!!
I think Roblox LEGOOOOO PEOPLEEEE!!!:D This is very good.
i love roblox thanks to the creators
Oh well, that's your opinion.
Its a good for any ages and it have a lot of games
BEST GAME EVER EVER EVERE VEREE
its pretty ok, had alot of updates, and tons of games
Hello ita pretty ok has alot updates