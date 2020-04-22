Who thinks that this game is still cool ?

Rain

SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
Who thinks that this game is still cool ?

Danielgerouhg9eh avatar

Danielgerouhg9eh

April 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM

Its still good of a game
ghost838 avatar

ghost838

April 22, 2020 at 01:11 PM

what game?
ghost838 avatar

ghost838

April 22, 2020 at 01:11 PM

oh fortnite hahah lol
GTixGirl avatar

GTixGirl

April 22, 2020 at 04:18 PM

its still fun to play.So im cool with it
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 04:43 PM

its so good game fortite is same pubg but so good like me shot all players xD but i new player ✌
JefiedegamerNL avatar

JefiedegamerNL

April 23, 2020 at 12:54 AM

Creative is the most fun
AMunoz avatar

AMunoz

April 23, 2020 at 01:00 AM

still kind of fun

GamerMaster9888 avatar

GamerMaster9888

April 23, 2020 at 01:01 AM

Fortnite is a great game and i would give it a 10 out of 10

ivaylo_stefanov avatar

ivaylo_stefanov

April 23, 2020 at 02:02 AM

maybe
Beastking5 avatar

Beastking5

April 23, 2020 at 11:04 AM

Its became dead in season 2 but is still kind of popular would rate 7 / 10
GedizTr avatar

GedizTr

April 23, 2020 at 12:38 PM

Good grief = Jotatro GOOD JOB
hhh1234 avatar

hhh1234

April 24, 2020 at 01:34 AM

Fortnite is a bad game and i would give it a 0 out of 10
yeetyeet9000 avatar

yeetyeet9000

April 24, 2020 at 03:32 AM

it is still decent 6/10 but i really like creative 9/10
poooiko1 avatar

poooiko1

April 24, 2020 at 03:32 AM

ita a good game to play but not evweybody
MnogoJakLik123 avatar

MnogoJakLik123

April 24, 2020 at 12:01 PM

This game is not rly cool, csgo is a better game ...

TwTTwTTwT avatar

TwTTwTTwT

April 24, 2020 at 12:34 PM

I get tired of it. LOL. It's getting boring the more I'm bored in the house. ROBLOX is better.
RandomStuffMaker avatar

RandomStuffMaker

April 24, 2020 at 12:35 PM

Its good but Im just bad at building.
