Who thinks that this game is still cool ?

its still fun to play.So im cool with it
its so good game fortite is same pubg but so good like me shot all players xD but i new player ✌
Fortnite is a great game and i would give it a 10 out of 10
Its became dead in season 2 but is still kind of popular would rate 7 / 10
Good grief = Jotatro GOOD JOB
Fortnite is a bad game and i would give it a 0 out of 10
it is still decent 6/10 but i really like creative 9/10
ita a good game to play but not evweybody
This game is not rly cool, csgo is a better game ...
I get tired of it. LOL. It's getting boring the more I'm bored in the house. ROBLOX is better.
Its good but Im just bad at building.