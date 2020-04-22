Pls tell me why do you love or hate roblox

Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
Sign in to start chatting

45

0/160

Back to Roblox

Pls tell me why do you love or hate roblox

poooiko1 avatar

poooiko1

April 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM

i love it because its fun i hate it because it has toxic players
Cojo365 avatar

Cojo365

April 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM

i love beacuse is fun

poooiko1 avatar

poooiko1

April 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM

hi there everybody
CallMeBolt avatar

CallMeBolt

April 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM

idk its just seems for kids
CallMeBolt avatar

CallMeBolt

April 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM

its jnust that many games arent fun
CallMeBolt avatar

CallMeBolt

April 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

and it gets boring rlly fast
CallMeBolt avatar

CallMeBolt

April 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

so its my opinion tho
anarchistanarchist avatar

anarchistanarchist

April 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM

I mean it's for all ages but sure, if you think that
poooiko1 avatar

poooiko1

April 22, 2020 at 12:22 PM

wow *** callmebolt we are almost twins i guess! look our avatarn
Palachinka avatar

Palachinka

April 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM

I love roblox because its very funny to play but there are too many hackers and toxic players
Palachinka avatar

Palachinka

April 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM

And yea you know

Palachinka avatar

Palachinka

April 22, 2020 at 12:29 PM

I am just like writting this for exp xD
omernigga avatar

omernigga

April 22, 2020 at 12:35 PM

I need xp for rubux
CallMeBoltTrading avatar

CallMeBoltTrading

April 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM

i mean i dont mind playing it over fortnite
CallMeBoltTrading avatar

CallMeBoltTrading

April 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM

cz fortnite is ded
Gamesbrosulj avatar

Gamesbrosulj

April 22, 2020 at 12:41 PM

i love roblox becos it has milions of fun games
youkyen782 avatar

youkyen782

April 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM

я в нее задрот
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Pls tell me why do you love or hate roblox - Roblox Forum on Gamehag