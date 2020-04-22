ROBLOX Players or Minecraft Players?

i play Minecraft like an adult
roblox is slightly better
in minecraft it is really boring
but in roblox there is a lot of games
I love roblox bettwr than anything
there is no doubt about it:grin:
roblox is more for kids probably where minecrafts fanbase and age range is bigger
@indifferent no, roblox and minecraft is suitable for all ages. Many teens and adults also play roblox, and many kids also play Minecraft
i'm roblox player but i love minecraft!
im roblox play and mincraft player lol
minecraft is TIMELESS okay, great game roblox too much for me lol