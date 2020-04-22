ROBLOX Players or Minecraft Players?

DDevil12 I dunno i want roblox

RushBearxl i play Minecraft like an adult

Dooks roblox is slightly better

Dooks in minecraft it is really boring

Dooks but in roblox there is a lot of games

Dooks so im a roblox player

Dooks k see ya all later

GamerMaster9888 I love roblox bettwr than anything

SlickOta its pretty good

imdifferent minecraaaaaaaaaaaaft!

imdifferent there is no doubt about it:grin:

roblox is more for kids probably where minecrafts fanbase and age range is bigger

hartzell_calina @indifferent no, roblox and minecraft is suitable for all ages. Many teens and adults also play roblox, and many kids also play Minecraft





blue59pink i'm roblox player but i love minecraft!

Amir819389 im roblox play and mincraft player lol