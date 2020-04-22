ROBLOX Players or Minecraft Players?

Rain

DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:31 AM

I dunno i want roblox
RushBearxl avatar

RushBearxl

April 22, 2020 at 08:45 AM

i play Minecraft like an adult
Dooks avatar

Dooks

April 22, 2020 at 08:45 AM

roblox is slightly better
Dooks avatar

Dooks

April 22, 2020 at 08:46 AM

in minecraft it is really boring
Dooks avatar

Dooks

April 22, 2020 at 08:46 AM

but in roblox there is a lot of games
Dooks avatar

Dooks

April 22, 2020 at 08:46 AM

so im a roblox player
Dooks avatar

Dooks

April 22, 2020 at 08:46 AM

k see ya all later
GamerMaster9888 avatar

GamerMaster9888

April 22, 2020 at 08:51 AM

I love roblox bettwr than anything
SlickOta avatar

SlickOta

April 22, 2020 at 08:52 AM

its pretty good
imdifferent avatar

imdifferent

April 22, 2020 at 09:08 AM

minecraaaaaaaaaaaaft!
imdifferent avatar

imdifferent

April 22, 2020 at 09:09 AM

there is no doubt about it:grin:
roblox is more for kids probably where minecrafts fanbase and age range is bigger
hartzell_calina avatar

hartzell_calina

April 22, 2020 at 09:15 AM

@indifferent no, roblox and minecraft is suitable for all ages. Many teens and adults also play roblox, and many kids also play Minecraft

blue59pink avatar

blue59pink

April 22, 2020 at 09:23 AM

i'm roblox player but i love minecraft!
Amir819389 avatar

Amir819389

April 22, 2020 at 10:16 AM

im roblox play and mincraft player lol
j0hnpie avatar

j0hnpie

April 22, 2020 at 10:40 AM

minecraft is TIMELESS okay, great game roblox too much for me lol
