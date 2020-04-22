Rain

Gem114

unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
Are u a Mobile player or a Pc Player?

DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:29 AM

I player Mobile and Pc !!!!!!
animalbffchoco avatar

animalbffchoco

April 22, 2020 at 08:31 AM

i play on Pc!
animalbffchoco avatar

animalbffchoco

April 22, 2020 at 08:31 AM

wait, NVM I play one a mobile device, because it's easier to control
VenusThePuthinator avatar

VenusThePuthinator

April 22, 2020 at 10:38 AM

Both,depends on my mom's mood
j0hnpie avatar

j0hnpie

April 22, 2020 at 10:39 AM

pc player, my phone is too laggy to actively be on mobile lol
Vulp44 avatar

Vulp44

April 23, 2020 at 12:05 AM

PC payer cool to be found guilty of killing two men in DESCRIERE
Vulp44 avatar

Vulp44

April 23, 2020 at 12:06 AM

okay so you have a jung hole
Vulp44 avatar

Vulp44

April 23, 2020 at 12:07 AM

really interesting
shumpao avatar

shumpao

April 23, 2020 at 12:07 AM

i'm pc because mobile is laggy
bobmoses avatar

bobmoses

April 23, 2020 at 12:08 AM

pc and mobile but some games arent mobile compatible and mobile is laggier
Serhii3476 avatar

Serhii3476

April 23, 2020 at 12:09 AM

more games available on pc
vojtaak avatar

vojtaak

April 23, 2020 at 12:34 AM

Hello im from czech and i need robux
JefiedegamerNL avatar

JefiedegamerNL

April 23, 2020 at 12:46 AM

I play on pc it's much smoother and you can play all games
K1BA4 avatar

K1BA4

April 23, 2020 at 01:21 AM

pc........

