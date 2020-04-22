I player Mobile and Pc !!!!!!
wait, NVM I play one a mobile device, because it's easier to control
Both,depends on my mom's mood
pc player, my phone is too laggy to actively be on mobile lol
PC payer cool to be found guilty of killing two men in DESCRIERE
okay so you have a jung hole
i'm pc because mobile is laggy
pc and mobile but some games arent mobile compatible and mobile is laggier
more games available on pc
Hello im from czech and i need robux
I play on pc it's much smoother and you can play all games