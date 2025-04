Best midlane champion for you?

Shungkwayla I want to know.

BTPLAYZZ Best midlaner is Sylas. I think.





BTPLAYZZ Because he has lifesteal with spell W , he can dodge and go through walls with E, he can knock up with E and he can steal the R-s from the enemy.

BTPLAYZZ If u are interested or want more information about lol and champions from lol.Just add me as a friend and i can answer your questions or i can play with u if u want.

Iceberg92 for this meta actually i think its sylas, but it will change soon because his getting nerfed

valsorai yes I agree