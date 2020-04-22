is adopt me good

enzore what are your opinions? i think adopt isnt good because there are a bunch of scammers and that it crashed the roblox website

Starlightzzz I mean the game itself is fun and easy to play. Very distracting- BUT, BUTTTT! I cannot begin to tell you the AMOUNT of times I have been scammed on this game. It ruins the experience which is why I don't play it as often as I should have.

furia_940 i my self don't enjoy it but i can see a certain type of people that do

i do love games with cartoonish look but adopt me feels too muchi think it's pretty overrated cuz i saw kids that don't play any other roblox game besides adopt me i even remember playing the beta in 2017 it was the same as it is now but without pets and stuff

enzore lol your supposed to adopt kids but nobody cares about kids and care more about pets

Olivia12344 Adopt me is the best game on roblox !!!!! What about you ??

enzore bruh really

bricktimes The game is okay.

ciganstura not really indeed

Eulo3 actually I didn't like it

Aaron01Dylan It's good

Shungkwayla It depends on your game choice. If you like roleplaying then that game is for you.





lilreapper20 yes is is about caring



mikahela Adopt me is very bored ;-;

TheTBNRFredbear maybe





TheTBNRFredbear hmmm arsenal is good

TheTBNRFredbear and mm2 (murder mystery 2)

TheTBNRFredbear and flee the facility

enzore bruh this isnt about arsenal

TheTBNRFredbear adpot me is bored

TheTBNRFredbear top 3 are:

TheTBNRFredbear arsenal ar or ar

enzore please just stop its making that ding notification sound

enzore bruh just stop this is about adopt me not other stuff