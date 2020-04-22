is adopt me good

what are your opinions? i think adopt isnt good because there are a bunch of scammers and that it crashed the roblox website
I mean the game itself is fun and easy to play. Very distracting- BUT, BUTTTT! I cannot begin to tell you the AMOUNT of times I have been scammed on this game. It ruins the experience which is why I don't play it as often as I should have.
i my self don't enjoy it but i can see a certain type of people that do
i do love games with cartoonish look but adopt me feels too muchi think it's pretty overrated cuz i saw kids that don't play any other roblox game besides adopt me i even remember playing the beta in 2017 it was the same as it is now but without pets and stuff
lol your supposed to adopt kids but nobody cares about kids and care more about pets
Adopt me is the best game on roblox !!!!! What about you ??
actually I didn't like it
It depends on your game choice. If you like roleplaying then that game is for you.
Adopt me is very bored ;-;
