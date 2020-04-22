is adopt me good

Mefisto
Mefisto
Gem532
Daniel Triviño
Daniel Triviño
Gem20
ellen_ev
ellen_ev
Gem735
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem50
Daniel Triviño
Daniel Triviño
Gem231
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem525
Okay
Okay
Gem73
Mefisto
Mefisto
Gem30
jpereira2028
jpereira2028
Gem14
Mefisto
Mefisto
Gem476
محمد عبد الناصر
محمد عبد الناصر
Gem231
bkun9288
bkun9288
Gem116
skrt
skrt
Gem139
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem10
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem530
lizaesipchuk
lizaesipchuk
Gem28
Data_2045
Data_2045
Gem153
Leandro Rete
Leandro Rete
Gem10
Daniel Triviño
Daniel Triviño
Gem87
skrt
skrt
Gem10
Rain

Gem72

AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
Sign in to start chatting

45

0/160

Back to Roblox

is adopt me good

enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 02:30 AM

what are your opinions? i think adopt isnt good because there are a bunch of scammers and that it crashed the roblox website
Starlightzzz avatar

Starlightzzz

April 22, 2020 at 02:34 AM

I mean the game itself is fun and easy to play. Very distracting- BUT, BUTTTT! I cannot begin to tell you the AMOUNT of times I have been scammed on this game. It ruins the experience which is why I don't play it as often as I should have.
furia_940 avatar

furia_940

April 22, 2020 at 02:36 AM

i my self don't enjoy it but i can see a certain type of people that do
i do love games with cartoonish look but adopt me feels too muchi think it's pretty overrated cuz i saw kids that don't play any other roblox game besides adopt me i even remember playing the beta in 2017 it was the same as it is now but without pets and stuff
enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 02:37 AM

lol your supposed to adopt kids but nobody cares about kids and care more about pets
Olivia12344 avatar

Olivia12344

April 22, 2020 at 02:42 AM

Adopt me is the best game on roblox !!!!! What about you ??
enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 02:42 AM

bruh really
bricktimes avatar

bricktimes

April 22, 2020 at 03:15 AM

The game is okay.
ciganstura avatar

ciganstura

April 22, 2020 at 03:16 AM

not really indeed
Eulo3 avatar

Eulo3

April 22, 2020 at 03:34 AM

actually I didn't like it
Aaron01Dylan avatar

Aaron01Dylan

April 22, 2020 at 03:38 AM

It's good
Shungkwayla avatar

Shungkwayla

April 22, 2020 at 05:16 AM

It depends on your game choice. If you like roleplaying then that game is for you.

lilreapper20 avatar

lilreapper20

April 22, 2020 at 05:21 AM

yes is is about caring
fbizse avatar

fbizse

April 22, 2020 at 05:37 AM

72ieiieioeoi3o2ôe
mikahela avatar

mikahela

April 22, 2020 at 06:33 AM

Adopt me is very bored ;-;
TheTBNRFredbear avatar

TheTBNRFredbear

April 22, 2020 at 06:42 AM

maybe

TheTBNRFredbear avatar

TheTBNRFredbear

April 22, 2020 at 06:43 AM

hmmm arsenal is good
TheTBNRFredbear avatar

TheTBNRFredbear

April 22, 2020 at 06:43 AM

and mm2 (murder mystery 2)
TheTBNRFredbear avatar

TheTBNRFredbear

April 22, 2020 at 06:44 AM

and flee the facility
enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 06:44 AM

bruh this isnt about arsenal
TheTBNRFredbear avatar

TheTBNRFredbear

April 22, 2020 at 06:44 AM

adpot me is bored
TheTBNRFredbear avatar

TheTBNRFredbear

April 22, 2020 at 06:44 AM

top 3 are:
TheTBNRFredbear avatar

TheTBNRFredbear

April 22, 2020 at 06:45 AM

arsenal ar or ar
enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 06:45 AM

please just stop its making that ding notification sound
enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 06:48 AM

bruh just stop this is about adopt me not other stuff
maramewaztaken avatar

maramewaztaken

April 25, 2020 at 01:06 AM

lol your supposed to adopt kids but nobody cares about kids and care more about pets
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

is adopt me good - Roblox Forum on Gamehag