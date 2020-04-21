If you do not crash in games and you like the trending games like Royale High and Adopt Me, then yes. For me, I don't really like the game that much. You have to pay money to buy "ROBUX" to spend on accessories and gamepasses. The selection of clothing, accessories, hair, etc. for free is not very appealing and/or doesn't provide a lot of choices. Half of the games in ROBLOX require ROBUX for better gameplay, which annoys me a lot.
Overall, in my opinion, I do not think ROBLOX is that fun. Just something you can play when you are bored.
Yes depending on what your taste is, Roblox has a wide variety of games for you to try out.