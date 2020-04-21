Is Roblox fun?

LAWRENCE11111 Is Roblox fun?

HimiReizo If you do not crash in games and you like the trending games like Royale High and Adopt Me, then yes. For me, I don't really like the game that much. You have to pay money to buy "ROBUX" to spend on accessories and gamepasses. The selection of clothing, accessories, hair, etc. for free is not very appealing and/or doesn't provide a lot of choices. Half of the games in ROBLOX require ROBUX for better gameplay, which annoys me a lot.

Overall, in my opinion, I do not think ROBLOX is that fun. Just something you can play when you are bored.

