I DONT LIKE THIS GAME ! OK MEYBE A LITE TOO MUCH!

Mefisto
Mefisto
Gem30
jpereira2028
jpereira2028
Gem14
Mefisto
Mefisto
Gem476
محمد عبد الناصر
محمد عبد الناصر
Gem231
bkun9288
bkun9288
Gem116
skrt
skrt
Gem139
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem10
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem530
lizaesipchuk
lizaesipchuk
Gem28
Data_2045
Data_2045
Gem153
Leandro Rete
Leandro Rete
Gem10
Daniel Triviño
Daniel Triviño
Gem87
skrt
skrt
Gem10
Leandro Rete
Leandro Rete
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem30
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem203
skrt
skrt
Gem30
RustClash
RustClash
Gem560
StarStableM
StarStableM
Gem69
Rain

Gem21

unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

49

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

I DONT LIKE THIS GAME ! OK MEYBE A LITE TOO MUCH!

tarikh21 avatar

tarikh21

April 21, 2020 at 11:38 PM

MY PERSONAL BEST GAME
Deivids76 avatar

Deivids76

April 21, 2020 at 11:40 PM

Why?
tarikh21 avatar

tarikh21

April 21, 2020 at 11:41 PM

becouse I like to bee worst than everyone alse
souflybro avatar

souflybro

April 22, 2020 at 05:48 AM

My best game cs go.
Rquat515 avatar

Rquat515

April 22, 2020 at 10:33 AM

My parents is very cold and freddy funny and very bad guys ı am a noob guys but they are a noob guys ı am a pro they are noob
SkyDivus avatar

SkyDivus

April 22, 2020 at 10:47 AM

Im the best at cs! JK maybe the best silver
greatmaCter avatar

greatmaCter

April 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM

I love this game
how u don't
aimar_nuutslag_ner avatar

aimar_nuutslag_ner

April 22, 2020 at 11:32 AM

I Like CSGO A lOT!!!
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM

aimarnuutslagnegen
boku n bnoo

Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 11:47 AM

Like me that game
so good

omernigga avatar

omernigga

April 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM

Ah thats hot thats hot
ChaserShroud avatar

ChaserShroud

April 22, 2020 at 12:29 PM

csgo is good but right now, the servers are **** laggy
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 04:30 PM

CSGO SO WAR LIKE ME SHOT XDDDD
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 04:30 PM

how play ? i new player
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 04:30 PM

who pro ? me playing 1 hours
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 04:31 PM

who want play me that game ? all offline for that chat ? +_+
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 04:31 PM

*** I CREATE EMOJI ;v

Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 04:31 PM

I WANT PLAY THAT GAME BUT SO LAG WHY SOMEONE HELP ME
Aiden_Nick avatar

Aiden_Nick

April 22, 2020 at 04:47 PM

CS:GO is the best game. Testing your aim

siomai avatar

siomai

April 22, 2020 at 05:01 PM

yes cs go is the best game ever!!!!!!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

I DONT LIKE THIS GAME ! OK MEYBE A LITE TOO MUCH! - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag