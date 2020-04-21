Rain

Gem21

unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
Omgg help me i need robux help me guys

Kitoslendija avatar

Kitoslendija

April 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM

I robux i wish to buy bloxburg
denzelplays1 avatar

denzelplays1

April 21, 2020 at 11:30 PM

its only 25 robux;/
Kitoslendija avatar

Kitoslendija

April 21, 2020 at 11:31 PM

Yea but i dont lvl 3
Brxb avatar

Brxb

April 21, 2020 at 11:31 PM

Ooop i need xppp

Delarity avatar

Delarity

April 21, 2020 at 11:32 PM

need xp aswell bros\

mikahela avatar

mikahela

April 22, 2020 at 12:03 AM

I like the bread uwu uwu uwu uwu xd
iAcksu avatar

iAcksu

April 22, 2020 at 12:33 AM

rouxrouxrouxroux
enzore avatar

enzore

April 22, 2020 at 12:53 AM

i should have never buyed bloxburg
general_joe avatar

general_joe

April 22, 2020 at 01:06 AM

i need robux

general_joe avatar

general_joe

April 22, 2020 at 01:06 AM

anyone know how to level up quick on here so i can
general_joe avatar

general_joe

April 22, 2020 at 01:07 AM

get to level 3 to buy robux
DEMULOUSS avatar

DEMULOUSS

April 22, 2020 at 01:16 AM

Its hard to get to level 3
Starlightzzz avatar

Starlightzzz

April 22, 2020 at 01:56 AM

It is hard to get to level 3, but in the Roblox game itself you can create a game and create cool game passes as well. And if your game becomes popular people are bound to buy the game passes and you get Robux :)
Their are several tutorials online if your confused. At the moment for gamehag just answer loads of forums and your Lvl will go up

xIceCube7D avatar

xIceCube7D

April 22, 2020 at 02:00 AM

LelolxD1234595 avatar

LelolxD1234595

April 22, 2020 at 02:30 AM

Kitoslendija avatar

Kitoslendija

April 22, 2020 at 02:32 AM

Dude so hard to crate good game
