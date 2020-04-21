Roblox IS The GAME!!! 10/10 yes or no

tarikh21 Roblox is the best game ever! yes or no!

_Ukica_ yes yes yes

tarikh21 *** you man are the man you hear me?





_Ukica_ Yes bro i am pro roblox player i know who to build minecraft block :O

tarikh21 O:





Connorlol O my Goodness lol. People are way into roblox if you ask me. Not here to judge though

_Ukica_ Yes that looks good isn't?

_Ukica_ We are just joking man :) we are doing this for the xp

tarikh21 *** eZ :D pls comment! I want to hear your thoths! :D





_Ukica_ tarik are you really roblox pro? :D

tarikh21 *** im shy but yea. pretty much yea!

_Ukica_ *** i knew it

enzore Yes roblox is epic

_Ukica_ YEA YEA





_Ukica_ Roblox is the game is better than anything

_Ukica_ its soo lowely

Kitoslendija Yes roblox is epic gakevi like to play dragon ball final stand and build a boat