Roblox is the best game ever! yes or no!
*** you man are the man you hear me?
Yes bro i am pro roblox player i know who to build minecraft block :O
O my Goodness lol. People are way into roblox if you ask me. Not here to judge though
Yes that looks good isn't?
We are just joking man :) we are doing this for the xp
*** eZ :D pls comment! I want to hear your thoths! :D
tarik are you really roblox pro? :D
*** im shy but yea. pretty much yea!
Roblox is the game is better than anything
Yes roblox is epic gakevi like to play dragon ball final stand and build a boat
**** soo good game its easy