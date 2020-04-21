this game is fun?

3amit8 i dont know

blackeagle12 I dont know

khalil_khalil1 I didn't play it but they say that it became worse after chapter 2

brgi12 i dont know

brgi12 what a f**k

brgi12 i am better then ninja in fortnite battle royale

brgi12 we dont know

brgi12 i have a recon expert

brgi12 najjace xd

therealLucid i have patato laJ





shaxxs_left_testicle its really not though

miltgamer178 its kinda boring





Gamesbrosulj its a bit good

PrestigeGot Lots of sweat