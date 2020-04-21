Rain

this game is fun?

3amit8 avatar

3amit8

April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM

i dont know
kristof_kalamr avatar

kristof_kalamr

April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM

Best csgo for the good players
Enkalus1 avatar

Enkalus1

April 22, 2020 at 11:37 AM

Best csgo for the pro players or good players
Ka1ro avatar

Ka1ro

April 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM

Warframe like standard rpg, you need a lot of grind. At the begginning it can be hard to understand all secrets of the game
chris_brown1 avatar

chris_brown1

May 7, 2020 at 01:42 PM

until u end the story quests yeah its fun, but then u just have to grind stuff to up ur mastery rank and do some quests not that interesting like the atlas one.
german_spud avatar

german_spud

May 7, 2020 at 04:24 PM

the answer is yes. That all follks!

Kc_Player121 avatar

Kc_Player121

May 11, 2020 at 01:31 PM

Not for me lol
BrK_gamehag_com avatar

BrK_gamehag_com

May 11, 2020 at 05:14 PM

Level 3 gg
DangerBoom26 avatar

DangerBoom26

May 11, 2020 at 08:02 PM

noice

jdhdh8 avatar

jdhdh8

May 11, 2020 at 08:22 PM

noice good
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

May 11, 2020 at 09:23 PM

It is very entertaining and has the potential. The only thing to avoid so you can have fun is overgrinding or farming resources. I really like the open world feature -Plains of Eidolon and Fortuna- and how beautiful exciting it is to fight the Eidolons. Most of the players are very polite and helpful as well. :thumbsup:
wweqs avatar

wweqs

May 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM

for me yes.
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

May 18, 2020 at 08:04 AM

It is the only game I played so far which made me read about different parts and care about its storyline. It is very deep and I really like the story and the idea of the game. The most interesting part for me is the operator story which was the best part for me in the game along with some warframe abilities. Sadly, I stopped playing the game. There is no new content for me right now, but I am planning to visit it in the future.
emir_kilinc avatar

emir_kilinc

May 20, 2020 at 02:20 AM

i dont know
DangerBoom26 avatar

DangerBoom26

June 19, 2020 at 03:46 PM

yes

Akhorsuarh avatar

Akhorsuarh

June 20, 2020 at 10:37 AM

i have played it but dont really like it but u cold try it for yourself
SecretCitrus avatar

SecretCitrus

June 20, 2020 at 10:39 AM

I played this game a lot so it is

