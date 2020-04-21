this game is fun?

3amit8 i dont know

kristof_kalamr Best csgo for the good players

Enkalus1 Best csgo for the pro players or good players

Ka1ro Warframe like standard rpg, you need a lot of grind. At the begginning it can be hard to understand all secrets of the game

chris_brown1 until u end the story quests yeah its fun, but then u just have to grind stuff to up ur mastery rank and do some quests not that interesting like the atlas one.

german_spud the answer is yes. That all follks!





Kc_Player121 Not for me lol

BrK_gamehag_com Level 3 gg

DangerBoom26 noice





jdhdh8 noice good

Serene47 It is very entertaining and has the potential. The only thing to avoid so you can have fun is overgrinding or farming resources. I really like the open world feature -Plains of Eidolon and Fortuna- and how beautiful exciting it is to fight the Eidolons. Most of the players are very polite and helpful as well. :thumbsup:

wweqs for me yes.

Serene47 It is the only game I played so far which made me read about different parts and care about its storyline. It is very deep and I really like the story and the idea of the game. The most interesting part for me is the operator story which was the best part for me in the game along with some warframe abilities. Sadly, I stopped playing the game. There is no new content for me right now, but I am planning to visit it in the future.

emir_kilinc i dont know

DangerBoom26 yes





Akhorsuarh i have played it but dont really like it but u cold try it for yourself