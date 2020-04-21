what is best roblox parkour map
parkour??? there are no "maps"
Possiblyy... Tower of **** but it is VERY VERY frustrating. There are no spawnpoints so if you die its all the way to the start again. Kinda sucks but its worth it if you manage to win :)
I personally like Shovelware Studios' obbies. It's really fun and has some story in the obby.
Shovelware Obbies also use some famous characters into obbies, like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, etc.
i dunno cuz i can't parkour
tower of h3ll*it gets censored* is cool but it needs a lot of practice