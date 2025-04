Famas or Galil AR

the_Asad both are good but mine fav is Famas

Godei1 I agree. I feel like the FAMAS is better.

Shungkwayla FAMAS recoil is better than the galil.

Ausenas Famas is more fun for me to use, so i prefer it over the Galil

souflybro My opinion,Famas better than galil ar.