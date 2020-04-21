Rain

Gem0

AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

51

0/160

Back to Big Farm

Pig or Sheep

ZmrzlinamUwU avatar

ZmrzlinamUwU

April 21, 2020 at 08:13 PM

Me pig <3333
HimiReizo avatar

HimiReizo

April 21, 2020 at 08:13 PM

Sheep....They're...fluffy?
denzelplays1 avatar

denzelplays1

April 24, 2020 at 08:38 PM

sheep they nice i like them
PLAYER78877 avatar

PLAYER78877

April 25, 2020 at 04:41 PM

E UN GIOCO BRUTTO E NOIOSO E SOLO UN GIOCO IN QUI SI PAGA PER ALLEVARE MAGLIALI INUTILI E SPORCO
Tami04Hun avatar

Tami04Hun

May 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM

sheep.its cute
Tami04Hun avatar

Tami04Hun

May 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM

I need 8 xpp
ImLosingHope avatar

ImLosingHope

May 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM

sheep is better
ImLosingHope avatar

ImLosingHope

May 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM

i need exp too lol
ImLosingHope avatar

ImLosingHope

May 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM

oh wow that's so cool woow
EnesBeys85 avatar

EnesBeys85

May 16, 2020 at 03:10 AM

koyun. şirin

logiteckhgatherskinscom avatar

logiteckhgatherskinscom

May 20, 2020 at 09:36 PM

pig and sheep
logiteckhgatherskinscom avatar

logiteckhgatherskinscom

May 20, 2020 at 09:36 PM

lvl 21 guys
bennoda_zyapu avatar

bennoda_zyapu

October 21, 2020 at 12:25 AM

pork lol haha
XxKeashxX avatar

XxKeashxX

October 24, 2020 at 06:02 PM

Pigs are the cutest thing i ever seen in my life,especially baby pigs
XxKeashxX avatar

XxKeashxX

October 24, 2020 at 06:02 PM

Pigs are the cutest thing i ever seen in my life,especially baby pigs
hakancan avatar

hakancan

January 7, 2021 at 02:00 AM

amusing gameplay me
Thisshouldwork123 avatar

Thisshouldwork123

February 22, 2021 at 03:49 PM

sheep
kubula9 avatar

kubula9

March 8, 2021 at 01:07 AM

pray
smooth
tablet
seal
neutral
crime
perform
monkey
need
deliver
criticism
as
finished
ball
design
crutch
link
wage
chop
battlefield
aware
miscarriage
fork
vein
illness
racism
economist
advocate
piano
teenager
feminine
please
wood
explain
ask
singer
act
wire
handy
variable
paulvaloare1233 avatar

paulvaloare1233

March 20, 2021 at 02:23 PM

me horse^^^
LuckyRays avatar

LuckyRays

March 20, 2021 at 04:09 PM

pig is very cute.
WimpieWh avatar

WimpieWh

April 21, 2021 at 03:54 PM

sheep better meat, nice coats
alanecraft avatar

alanecraft

April 29, 2021 at 01:46 AM

solo comento aqui por el xp asi que no se que decir
andre536589 avatar

andre536589

May 7, 2021 at 04:07 PM

Ships are fluffy and good looking !!!
nicole_alipin avatar

nicole_alipin

May 13, 2021 at 03:18 PM

Pig I love sheeps as well
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy