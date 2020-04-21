Jailbreak or Madcity

marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem10
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem530
lizaesipchuk
lizaesipchuk
Gem28
Data_2045
Data_2045
Gem153
Leandro Rete
Leandro Rete
Gem10
Daniel Triviño
Daniel Triviño
Gem87
skrt
skrt
Gem10
Leandro Rete
Leandro Rete
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem30
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem203
skrt
skrt
Gem30
RustClash
RustClash
Gem560
StarStableM
StarStableM
Gem69
StarStableM
StarStableM
Gem37
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem146
Mamitiana
Mamitiana
Gem630
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,850
skrt
skrt
Gem20
BattaL
BattaL
Gem470
Rain

Gem0

AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

51

0/160

Back to Roblox

Jailbreak or Madcity

ZmrzlinamUwU avatar

ZmrzlinamUwU

April 21, 2020 at 08:10 PM

me Jailbreak
HimiReizo avatar

HimiReizo

April 21, 2020 at 08:14 PM

I crash in both games. However, I'd probably go for MadCity...
LelolxD1234595 avatar

LelolxD1234595

April 21, 2020 at 09:22 PM

madcity

CrysTyan avatar

CrysTyan

April 21, 2020 at 09:23 PM

Jailbreak
desired avatar

desired

April 21, 2020 at 09:29 PM

both are hella garbage
animatowner3639 avatar

animatowner3639

April 21, 2020 at 09:30 PM

jailbreak
animatowner3639 avatar

animatowner3639

April 21, 2020 at 09:30 PM

jailbreak is better v:
enzore avatar

enzore

April 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM

Mad city even though i quit
bluucat avatar

bluucat

April 21, 2020 at 11:21 PM

jailbreak is overrated as a game overall, but mad city is worse def
Kitoslendija avatar

Kitoslendija

April 21, 2020 at 11:24 PM

I dont playad city yea jailbreak is better for me
mikahela avatar

mikahela

April 22, 2020 at 12:05 AM

Jailbreak xDDDD
bobmoses avatar

bobmoses

April 22, 2020 at 12:06 AM

jailbreak cause mad city made an update that makes it much harder to rob things
Revolt41 avatar

Revolt41

April 22, 2020 at 12:43 AM

i guess jailbreak
KULLAORG avatar

KULLAORG

April 22, 2020 at 01:43 AM

Jailbreak bcz mad city copied jailbreak
Starlightzzz avatar

Starlightzzz

April 22, 2020 at 01:49 AM

JAILBREAK. It is the original in my opinion and has more features. It just more realistic. Madcity just copied all of jailbreaks features and in my opinion that's pretty jerky of them.
Pixie127 avatar

Pixie127

April 22, 2020 at 01:51 AM

Id say jailbreak
Frederik1407 avatar

Frederik1407

April 22, 2020 at 11:33 AM

Jailbreak is better
HONORBOUND avatar

HONORBOUND

April 22, 2020 at 11:34 AM

jailbreak by far less robux unlike mad city
abdonbg avatar

abdonbg

April 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

jailbreak

EdwardGamerIT avatar

EdwardGamerIT

April 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

jailbreak by far less robux unlike mad city
omernigga avatar

omernigga

April 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM

Idk both are gud
mmzic avatar

mmzic

April 22, 2020 at 12:50 PM

Madcity is the best game
ShuWn avatar

ShuWn

April 22, 2020 at 05:33 PM

Jailbreak vs Mad City
the reason why Jailbreak is better
1. There are many ways to escape prison
2. It realstic why do you need heroes or safe base or Mech ?
3. Much places to rob
4. Good Gamepass
5. Nitro brmmmmm
6. Easy to play
7. Dont lag more then Mad City
8. Many secure places to explore
9. Realstic car and smooth driving sss
10. Update Regulary and so much EVENTS !!!
This is my opinion ;)
squeakalus avatar

squeakalus

April 22, 2020 at 05:51 PM

flicker rn
squeakalus avatar

squeakalus

April 22, 2020 at 05:51 PM

i like flicker alot rn
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Jailbreak or Madcity - Roblox Forum on Gamehag