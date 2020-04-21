Jailbreak or Madcity

I crash in both games. However, I'd probably go for MadCity...
Mad city even though i quit
jailbreak is overrated as a game overall, but mad city is worse def
I dont playad city yea jailbreak is better for me
jailbreak cause mad city made an update that makes it much harder to rob things
Jailbreak bcz mad city copied jailbreak
JAILBREAK. It is the original in my opinion and has more features. It just more realistic. Madcity just copied all of jailbreaks features and in my opinion that's pretty jerky of them.
jailbreak by far less robux unlike mad city
Jailbreak vs Mad City
the reason why Jailbreak is better
1. There are many ways to escape prison
2. It realstic why do you need heroes or safe base or Mech ?
3. Much places to rob
4. Good Gamepass
5. Nitro brmmmmm
6. Easy to play
7. Dont lag more then Mad City
8. Many secure places to explore
9. Realstic car and smooth driving sss
10. Update Regulary and so much EVENTS !!!
This is my opinion ;)