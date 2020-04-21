Jailbreak or Madcity

ZmrzlinamUwU me Jailbreak

HimiReizo I crash in both games. However, I'd probably go for MadCity...

LelolxD1234595 madcity





CrysTyan Jailbreak

desired both are hella garbage

animatowner3639 jailbreak



animatowner3639 jailbreak is better v:



enzore Mad city even though i quit

bluucat jailbreak is overrated as a game overall, but mad city is worse def

Kitoslendija I dont playad city yea jailbreak is better for me

mikahela Jailbreak xDDDD

bobmoses jailbreak cause mad city made an update that makes it much harder to rob things

Revolt41 i guess jailbreak

KULLAORG Jailbreak bcz mad city copied jailbreak

Starlightzzz JAILBREAK. It is the original in my opinion and has more features. It just more realistic. Madcity just copied all of jailbreaks features and in my opinion that's pretty jerky of them.

Pixie127 Id say jailbreak

Frederik1407 Jailbreak is better

HONORBOUND jailbreak by far less robux unlike mad city

abdonbg jailbreak





EdwardGamerIT jailbreak by far less robux unlike mad city

omernigga Idk both are gud

mmzic Madcity is the best game

ShuWn Jailbreak vs Mad City

the reason why Jailbreak is better

1. There are many ways to escape prison

2. It realstic why do you need heroes or safe base or Mech ?

3. Much places to rob

4. Good Gamepass

5. Nitro brmmmmm

6. Easy to play

7. Dont lag more then Mad City

8. Many secure places to explore

9. Realstic car and smooth driving sss

10. Update Regulary and so much EVENTS !!!

This is my opinion ;)

squeakalus flicker rn