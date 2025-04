pubg vs valorant

xmattop_csmoney well since valorant is coming up strong pubg is def gonna be ded

serdaryontem07 valorant is champions

trolzing they are on different platform so you shouldn't compare them

kaplanmma Different type of games but I would prefer the Valorant.

phanhoang1366 valorant for low end pc

Aronkaa valorant is better than pubg

ApuJapati pubg is way better

rockvie pubg is pretty much dead

Vendice ye pubg ded almost i like valorant now





KuKilleR which is better for pubg or fortnite



Muz4 ben ikisinide oynamiyorum