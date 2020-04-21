Rain

On a scale from 1/10, what score would you rate Roblox and why?

alimm123 avatar

alimm123

April 21, 2020 at 09:17 AM

If you had to rate Roblox from 1/10, what would you give it? Why?
nautez avatar

nautez

April 21, 2020 at 09:19 AM

8/10, because there is ODers in community, a lot of toxic kids, exploiters and etc. They are meant to be in every game, but major issue in Roblox, that it is free. Free = exploiters. Free = more kids. But if we won't pay attention to them, the game is good. The game is getting more interesting by new creators. And old too, ROLve, RHS, all of them are interesting.
alimm123 avatar

alimm123

April 21, 2020 at 09:21 AM

You make a good point! I honestly find it a bit frustrating when having to deal with ODers, trolls, toxic kids, exploiters, and others. I often find ways to look past those things! If I had to give you a word of advice, if someone is toxic, just ignore them. Toxic people always look for attention and when you give it to them they continue.
