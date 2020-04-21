On a scale from 1/10, what score would you rate Roblox and why?

alimm123 If you had to rate Roblox from 1/10, what would you give it? Why?

nautez 8/10, because there is ODers in community, a lot of toxic kids, exploiters and etc. They are meant to be in every game, but major issue in Roblox, that it is free. Free = exploiters. Free = more kids. But if we won't pay attention to them, the game is good. The game is getting more interesting by new creators. And old too, ROLve, RHS, all of them are interesting.