Do you like MeepCity?

TheDouchedGuy Do you like meep city?

animetedminh nope it not very fun for me

WassimTabib i didnt try it , can you explain to me the gameplay please

Tam01 It used to be a bit fun in back 2017, but not anymore, its boring and the people there are just.....:x

ciganstura not really i don't

sevy1 no it used to be fun but now its full of online daters lol

marxt120 Not really.