when will league of legend mobile version go out?

princessmargalol I want to play it on mobile coz im bored of ML

MVP666 如果一切顺利,他将在2020年5月至2020年7月之间发射

MVP666 但是在那之前,您还有其他选择可以暂时替换LOL

ciganstura i don't think that it will ever come on mobile it's to compex of a game

Kurarensu Late 2020 expect it to be October or late



yallafalcon I don’t understand why Riot would bother releasing a mobile version. It would be better to keep the same platform in my opinion.

enotigraman1 l say it is a 1/10 because the game is very repetitive and the community sucks