Was egg hunt 2020 an actually good egg hunt?

G1orjoe avatar

G1orjoe

April 20, 2020 at 09:52 PM

I personally think no
Royalty224 avatar

Royalty224

April 21, 2020 at 04:40 AM

I felt like it was...some of the games to get the egg was much easier than others. But in the end, what are we going to do..with...so many eggs???
mehdiplay avatar

mehdiplay

April 21, 2020 at 04:55 AM

no it was one of the worse i experinced sofar there are so many games

dragon1000000 avatar

dragon1000000

April 21, 2020 at 05:50 AM

no, reward is so normal
Tam01 avatar

Tam01

April 21, 2020 at 06:57 AM

Its not as fun as the one that was in 2018
EXOChronicles avatar

EXOChronicles

April 21, 2020 at 07:24 AM

Nope 2020 is trash
alimm123 avatar

alimm123

April 21, 2020 at 09:01 AM

I personally think that the 2017 egg hunt was the best egg hunt yet. The 2020 egg hunt isn't absolute garbage but it seems more like a chore than a game.
Herererere avatar

Herererere

April 21, 2020 at 09:05 AM

2020 isn't the best. It's not trash, but not the best. It's tiring to hop from game to game searching for an egg when you can do what you did in 2017/2018 and just keep it in one game.
imadplayz avatar

imadplayz

April 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM

2020 was not very exciting roblox could have gone further i think
EbonyMeow avatar

EbonyMeow

April 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM

I like the 2018 egg hunt more. 2020 egg hunt is just random games which you have to find an egg and it's not that interesting.
Oinjfx avatar

Oinjfx

April 21, 2020 at 02:24 PM

Not exactly, 2018 Egg Hunt was way better
KatRiVasMoon avatar

KatRiVasMoon

April 21, 2020 at 02:33 PM

Best egg in egghunt 2020 is:Fabergegg
