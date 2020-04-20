Was egg hunt 2020 an actually good egg hunt?

G1orjoe I personally think no

Royalty224 I felt like it was...some of the games to get the egg was much easier than others. But in the end, what are we going to do..with...so many eggs???

mehdiplay no it was one of the worse i experinced sofar there are so many games





dragon1000000 no, reward is so normal

Tam01 Its not as fun as the one that was in 2018

EXOChronicles Nope 2020 is trash

alimm123 I personally think that the 2017 egg hunt was the best egg hunt yet. The 2020 egg hunt isn't absolute garbage but it seems more like a chore than a game.

Herererere 2020 isn't the best. It's not trash, but not the best. It's tiring to hop from game to game searching for an egg when you can do what you did in 2017/2018 and just keep it in one game.

imadplayz 2020 was not very exciting roblox could have gone further i think

EbonyMeow I like the 2018 egg hunt more. 2020 egg hunt is just random games which you have to find an egg and it's not that interesting.

Oinjfx Not exactly, 2018 Egg Hunt was way better