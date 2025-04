Arsenal or Jailbreak

G1orjoe I need opinions

wilmadekoe i think jailbreak is cool





jirka15 i like both games

Alisher_Akashov Arsenal

maxim_pleu Arsenal





qartveligocha of couse jailbreak

TOGOTOGOTOGO Arsenal

bigslimekiller1 Arsenal i like





Amirmadcrazy81 I will play both of them

naitroi for me arsenal, btw arsenal is copied from csgo arms race.

naitroi just to let you know

Monica2700 Arsenal is love!

Monica2700 Arsenal is life!

qartveligocha arsenal is life





therealLucid both good games

SabanSabanski tbh jailbreak is kinda bad, you dont do anything fun in it, you just go around escaping jail till you get to a point where you get guns, then you rob a bank, get arrested, and repeat

SabanSabanski so yeah, arsenal

azat2 jailbreakda pompalı almışlığım var ama artık oyunu oynamıyorum





KULLAORG I choose both

kayla_lunamoon I prefer Jail break even if im a noob at plating the game

SyanDying Arsenal is a pretty cool non-pay-to-win sorta game. It's not like a military game, making you pay gamepasses to get better stuff. Arsenal only has gamepasses towards skins and many more. Jailbreak however, is almost the opposite, mostly not even being a jail game like Prison Life, this was only my opinion, don't take my word for what you prefer.

Alisher_Akashov ARSENAL





HimiReizo Well, Arsenal has its pros and cons. The game itself is really cool, but there are hackers and people using aimbot, etc. which makes the game slightly annoying. Jailbreak has its fair share of hackers, but you end up having to buy gamepasses that affect gameplay. Overall, I'd say Arsenal would be my preference over the two. Just my opinion.

AdamPlayz107 Jailbreak is so annoying and you only can do a couple of things while aresenal is action packed and was announced it the 2019 bloxys along with other games and youtubers who play roblox