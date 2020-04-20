Rain

Back to War Thunder

How to get soldier lions fast

Neolmok avatar

Neolmok

April 20, 2020 at 09:20 PM

I researched a tank but I don't have enough silver lions can u guys help me
MartinFourcade avatar

MartinFourcade

April 20, 2020 at 10:26 PM

I have to play games play games and play games
GoDlw avatar

GoDlw

April 20, 2020 at 11:46 PM

i dont know cuz im dumb
jamaha1 avatar

jamaha1

April 22, 2020 at 04:53 AM

this game is ****

jamaha1 avatar

jamaha1

April 22, 2020 at 04:53 AM

i play pokemon go

Super_Camradee avatar

Super_Camradee

April 22, 2020 at 04:55 AM

silver*** xd
finbarc02 avatar

finbarc02

April 23, 2020 at 10:33 AM

THe easiest way is to play tank arcade and just do well
I find 3.7 US is the easiest to grind
Hope this helped :)
kgabor1 avatar

kgabor1

April 26, 2020 at 08:39 PM

Either use an SPAA at higher tier battles and kill planes or use a bomber with a cheap big bomb load for base bombing, but the latter is inconsistent as you might easily get shot unless you play one of the Swedish bombers which can easily climb to a high altitude and boom and zoom the fighters trying to climb up to you.
Personally, once i have farmed enough GE i just buy one of the premium FW190's to farm SL passively just by playing what i like.
jakubpapana avatar

jakubpapana

April 26, 2020 at 09:42 PM

THe easiest way is to play tank arcade and just do well
I find 3.7 US is the easiest to grind
Hope this helped :)
