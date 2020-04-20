How to get soldier lions fast

kgabor1

Either use an SPAA at higher tier battles and kill planes or use a bomber with a cheap big bomb load for base bombing, but the latter is inconsistent as you might easily get shot unless you play one of the Swedish bombers which can easily climb to a high altitude and boom and zoom the fighters trying to climb up to you.

Personally, once i have farmed enough GE i just buy one of the premium FW190's to farm SL passively just by playing what i like.