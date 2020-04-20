How to get soldier lions fast

I researched a tank but I don't have enough silver lions can u guys help me
I have to play games play games and play games
THe easiest way is to play tank arcade and just do well
I find 3.7 US is the easiest to grind
Hope this helped :)
Either use an SPAA at higher tier battles and kill planes or use a bomber with a cheap big bomb load for base bombing, but the latter is inconsistent as you might easily get shot unless you play one of the Swedish bombers which can easily climb to a high altitude and boom and zoom the fighters trying to climb up to you.
Personally, once i have farmed enough GE i just buy one of the premium FW190's to farm SL passively just by playing what i like.
