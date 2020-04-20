Parents guide to Roblox

Killsyman

Roblox has been a major hit with children worldwide, even though it is an odd-looking and often confusing game. For parents at least. Like Minecraft before it, its attraction to youngsters is partly because mum and dad don’t get it. That makes it all the more exciting but can also lead to fears over its safety. After all, much of Roblox is played online. There are many Roblox rumours, fake scare stories, and incorrect advice rife on social media and even in newspapers that demonise the game. However, children can play it safely and enjoyably with a little supervision and understanding. That’s why we’ve put together a quick guide to help you understand what makes Roblox so popular and how to ensure your kids don’t get any nasty surprises.