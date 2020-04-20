Rain

Do you think roblox should bring back tix in roblox

GoDlw

April 20, 2020 at 07:01 PM

Tickets (Tix for short) were a form of currency on Roblox, introduced on August 2, 2007. Tix was earned by players through various methods, including visiting the site daily and having other users visit their Place. Tix could be spent on Catalog items and on advertisements. They were mainly used to buy things from the catalog. At the same time, Tickets also did not require payment and any registered account could earn them. Tix could also be converted into Robux through the RoblEX system, and vice-versa. The value of Tix varied, but a Tix was worth far less than a Robux. On April 14, 2016, Tix was removed by Roblox and any remaining balances were forfeited. There are still methods available to view a user's Tix balance through web APIs, but they are static due to the removal. So would you guys want tix back in the game?
GoDlw

April 20, 2020 at 07:02 PM

I dont know guys but i would like to get tix back in roblox :)
VannxssaVail

April 20, 2020 at 07:03 PM

it would be amazing to bring it back because scamming would be less
winner213

April 20, 2020 at 07:18 PM

I want tix to be back too
Gamehag5283

April 20, 2020 at 07:20 PM

Yeah. I remember tix. I want it back!
ZmrzlinamUwU

April 20, 2020 at 07:20 PM

Me too
Killsyman

April 20, 2020 at 07:25 PM

Good goood
rictoman111

April 20, 2020 at 07:31 PM

i think getting tix back would be good
G1orjoe

April 20, 2020 at 08:30 PM

Nah for multiple reasons
