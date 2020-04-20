wich is your favorite champion

derb_ux about your favorte champion in league of legendss

FireLord196 sett malphite

TedHype definitely Senna

Matekolo vladimir for sure

Robogo01 lux and veigar



Mazer6495 Morgana and after that illaoi

ParkStella Zilean, Irelia or Lux

bad_vibes1312 I like katarina

ce_king I like katarina Zilean, Irelia or LuxMorgana and after that illaoilux and veigar lux and veigavladimir for suredefinitely Senna about your favorte champion in league of legendss sett malphit

Gibo123 Katarina's my favorite :D

Nemleszban taric

bad_vibes1312 Kata for me

HandowXkd shaco and kayn

shawn_huang yeah every gun has a specific spray pattern. to succeed at the game you need to learn them.

ComanRaul Kha'zix the best jungler honestly in this meta

vikiking005 Kha'zix the best jungler honestly in this meta

Revolt41 jhin n karma