wich is your favorite champion

derb_ux avatar

derb_ux

April 20, 2020 at 03:17 PM

about your favorte champion in league of legendss
FireLord196 avatar

FireLord196

April 30, 2020 at 08:04 PM

sett malphite
TedHype avatar

TedHype

May 1, 2020 at 11:38 PM

definitely Senna
Matekolo avatar

Matekolo

May 1, 2020 at 11:41 PM

vladimir for sure
Robogo01 avatar

Robogo01

May 2, 2020 at 02:59 PM

lux and veigar
Mazer6495 avatar

Mazer6495

May 3, 2020 at 02:38 PM

Morgana and after that illaoi
ParkStella avatar

ParkStella

May 3, 2020 at 04:09 PM

Zilean, Irelia or Lux
bad_vibes1312 avatar

bad_vibes1312

May 3, 2020 at 10:21 PM

I like katarina
ce_king avatar

ce_king

May 4, 2020 at 01:43 AM

I like katarina
Gibo123 avatar

Gibo123

May 4, 2020 at 03:00 AM

Katarina's my favorite :D
Nemleszban avatar

Nemleszban

May 4, 2020 at 03:05 AM

taric
bad_vibes1312 avatar

bad_vibes1312

May 5, 2020 at 02:00 AM

Kata for me
HandowXkd avatar

HandowXkd

May 5, 2020 at 09:34 AM

shaco and kayn
shawn_huang avatar

shawn_huang

May 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM


ComanRaul avatar

ComanRaul

May 5, 2020 at 10:03 PM

Kha'zix the best jungler honestly in this meta
vikiking005 avatar

vikiking005

May 6, 2020 at 04:24 PM


Revolt41 avatar

Revolt41

May 6, 2020 at 10:39 PM

jhin n karma
ParkStella avatar

ParkStella

May 8, 2020 at 06:35 PM

Zilean or Lux I would say
wich is your favorite champion - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag