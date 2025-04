what is your favourite fps game on roblox

mehdiplayz like arsenal or something

GAMERLOO My favorite fps game is phantom forces or arsenal

AnToXDxd Arsenal or kinetic code

RRReNo piggy (alpha)

RRReNo flee the facility is very cool too UwU

imadplayz piggy is mine

robloxoynayannet I love arsenal. Its so realistic and funny.

KevinSilver Phantom Forces

habibsyech arsenal

weeryt12 CB, BB, Arsenal are good fps games for me. You guys might have different opinions