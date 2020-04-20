Rain

Guys I command 5,10 and 50 robux and just 5 and 10 came but I can't put them into my roblox account because It's a tehnical problem with funds and tue 50 one I didn't get yet and now it pased 20 hours since I command

ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 20, 2020 at 10:35 AM

I am about to cry right now because bruh please help me!!What can I do to get my robux and if my command don't come in 24 hours I will cry a lot because I work for that soul gems
Joyy8181 avatar

Joyy8181

April 20, 2020 at 10:36 AM

It happened to me too. Don't worry, all robux will come.
Joyy8181 avatar

Joyy8181

April 20, 2020 at 10:36 AM

It should not take long.
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 20, 2020 at 10:37 AM

But the tehnical problem? It's like this since yesterday!
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM

And It took and if it doesn't come I need to talkwith Mysty
RamiTyske1 avatar

RamiTyske1

April 20, 2020 at 10:55 AM

why my rbx are not here im very angry and sad help me
isf_isthebest avatar

isf_isthebest

April 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM

?? never happened to me before
try contacting misty


ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 20, 2020 at 11:07 AM

I contact mysty and nothing...
Naufal_Gaming1987 avatar

Naufal_Gaming1987

April 20, 2020 at 11:07 AM

Hello

kayla_lunamoon avatar

kayla_lunamoon

April 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM

how much robux did you order
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 20, 2020 at 11:50 AM

Like 65 robux
AnToXDxd avatar

AnToXDxd

April 20, 2020 at 04:07 PM

just wait when i first received the robux it told me the same thing and after some time it let me withdraw the robux

